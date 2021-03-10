The local chapter of the Texas division of U.S. Sea Cadets had been active for more than 50 years before they disbanded a few years ago. The Sea Cadet program is made up of area students, ages 10 to 18, and it teaches valuable skills for life in and out of the military. The program also provides multiple career pathways once the students graduate and begin their own lives.
With the closest chapter located in San Antonio, a group out of Corpus Christi decided the area youth needed the Sea Cadet program to return and, in 2018, successfully brought it back.
The US Sea Cadets Texas Division Branch Administrator Tammy Banks is friends with Portland native Vanessa Giannamore, who has a son at Gregory-Portland High School, and was looking for new recruits.
“(Banks) reached out to my mom and said, ‘You have a son, don’t you? Why don’t you have him join the Sea Cadets because we need older kids’,” G-PISD Senior Blake Giannamore said. “So my mom said, ‘You’re now joining the Sea Cadets.’”
“I didn’t have a choice in it,” Giannamore laughed. “She told me to do it, so I just did it.”
Giannamore said it was one of the best decisions he’s ever been forced to make and has been in the program for nearly three years.
The Sea Cadets are partnered with the USS Lexington where they receive training on board and get to stay overnight once a month on the ship for free (this was halted in 2020 due to COVID-19 with plans to start up again soon). Actually, everything the USS Lexington provides is free to Sea Cadets, even touring compartments of the battleship that are off limits to guests.
“It’s super fun,” Giannamore said. “I like helping and teaching all the younger kids with things like how to do facing movements, what the ranks are and all that.
“It’s all about going out and having fun while learning a lot about the military.”
He also said that the group gets to visit the Coast Guard and ride in helicopters, they met the Blue Angels and get to go on military bases and learn everything about the military.
If a student decides to join the military once they graduate, they can actually increase their ranks depending on how long they were in the Sea Cadets.
“So if you start super early, you can advance in the ranks and become l kind of like a big wig,” Giannamore added.
After graduation, he plans on joining one of three academies; the Merchant Marine (which he’s already been accepted for), Air Force or Naval Academies. He also received a recommendation from Congressman Michael Cloud, betting out 19 other students who qualified through good grades and extracurricular activities as well as volunteering.
He’s also the Student Council Vice President, NHS President, on the Site Based Decision Making Committee, the Student Advisory Committee – actually, he’s a member of so many student boards and committees he can’t remember them all.
“He’s got great time management skills and that’s something you don’t see many kids this age have,” G-PISD High School Principal Kyde Eddleman said. “That skill will serve him well throughout life. He can balance lots of things and excel in lots of things all at the same time.
“He has a vision and idea about what path he wants his life to take, and that’s very rare.”
With so much of his time spent in sports such as track and cross country as well as the multitude of student organizations along with the Sea Cadets, what could be possibly have time to do in what little free time he has?
“I do ballroom dance,” Giannamore said with a grin. “That’s one of my other hobbies.
“And I’m pretty sure we’re the only people in the school that know how to ballroom dance,” he laughed, “but I’m not complaining because everyone loves to see it.”
Since eighth grade he’s been spinning around dancefloors all over Texas because not only does he do ballroom dancing for fun, he competes as well.
“My sister’s friend came over on Christmas Eve one year and asked, “Hey, do you want to try ballroom dance?’ because she needed a partner and she was pretty tall and I was also getting pretty tall.
“So I figured since I don’t have a life – I did nothing back then – I said sure, I’ll try it.
I learned to ballroom dance and am still doing it today.”
He’s competed all over the state and has his sights set on more competitions outside of Texas, particularly in California.
With numerous accomplishments stuffed in his dancing shoes, he still has a ways to go to fulfill his life goals and dreams and hasn’t forgotten how he got here in the first place.
“I just really want to thank everyone that helped me along the way,” Giannamore said. “My parents, my friends, Tammy Banks, all the people from Sea Cadets, Congressman Cloud, all the people that I interviewed with and everyone that gave me a recommendation letter.
“It’s great to have support, but at the end of the day you have to be willing to put the work in.”
