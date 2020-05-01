Portland seeks answers for veostalpine black dust issues

PORTLAND – For nearly three years Portland residents have been plagued by black dust, some of which is magnetic.
The dust was later found to be coming from the $740 million voestalpine facility which opened in late 2015. They are an Austria-based company that produces hot briquetted iron located right next door to Portland. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) also began an investigation.
Now the city of Portland is teaming up with the Port of Corpus Christi to get answers on not only the cause but the health effects it could have on its citizens.
Back in 2016, several Portland residents complained of waking up one day to find dust on their houses, vehicles and outdoor appliances. Corpus Christi law firm Anderson2x PLLC held a meeting with residents in June 2017 to hear complaints and inform those affected of legal actions they could take against voestalpine. The land the facility sits on is actually being leased by the Port of Corpus Christi.
At that time, voestalpine released a statement regarding the black dust stating that the company is “implementing a program of contacting nearby residents and authorizing cleaning of property that has been affected by the black material that may have come from temporary operations conducted at our facility.”
At the June meeting, Anderson2x PLLC Attorney Austin Anderson said he was puzzled by the company’s response.
“It’s a little confusing ... the verse that’s coming from the company,” he said. “Now they’re going door-to-door trying to help them. What are they asking for in exchange? In my opinion, they’re not being very transparent. The people of Gregory-Portland deserve some answers.”
In November of that year, TCEQ did finally release the results of their investigation and determined that is voestalpine which was in fact responsible for the dust. The company also accepted responsibility for the dust.
The more than 350 page report stated that the company’s violations included the failure to control dust, storing certain materials outside instead of inside the facility, and failure to seek authority to store outside.
Voestalpine conducted their own investigation but never released the results to the public and more lawsuits were filed by Portland residents.
“There’s still dust and the citizens of Portland are still complaining,” Portland Mayor Cathy Skurow said. “Obviously voestalpine is not in the city limits of Portland, but it’s affecting Portland property and the residents and potentially even our tax base from property values in Portland.”
Frustrated by the lack of responsiveness and transparency from voestalpine, as well as waiting for a resolution on the TCEQ investigation, Skurow wrote a letter in March asking the Port of Corpus Christi Commissioners for help.
Port Commissioner Charlie Zahn appointed himself and Commissioner Wes Hoskins , who joined Skurow and Portland Mayor Pro Tem John Green in forming a task force to get to the bottom of these issues.
“The purpose of this task force is to collaborate and dialogue with voestalpine on their plans to mitigate dust coming from their facility,” Skurow said.
“I asked the Port to become involved with this because voestalpine is a tenant at La Quinta. I was going to do this with or without the Port’s help, but I’m very happy to know that the Port is willing to partner with the city of Portland. I want to thank the Port for their desire to be involved in this process.”
TCEQ released a proposed Agreed Order which was published in the Texas Register on April 3 and included a penalty of $658,926 and Supplemental Environmental Project Offset Amount cost of $263,570.
The rules violated listed in the Agreed Orders were also quite staggering.
Some of the violations the document listed were failing to comply with the maximum allowable emissions rate, failing to conduct quarterly visible emissions observations, failing to store iron ore pellets in enclosed storage, failing to maintain records for the quarterly inspections, failing to prevent fugitive emissions from leaving the property from process buildings or fugitive sources resulting in the unauthorized discharge of industrial waste into or adjacent to any water in the state, failing to obtain a permit amendment prior to constructing and operating additional sources of air contaminants, failing to identify all stormwater outfalls at the plant and failing to conduct benchmark monitoring once every six months.
“Now, I’m assuming that voestalpine agreed to this and has agreed to pay the fine otherwise it wouldn’t have been published in the Texas Register on April 4,” Skurow said. “We have until May 4 to make public comment or written comment on this Agreed Order.
“That is also one of the things the task force will be looking at, whether public comment or written comments are warranted for this order.”
Head of Group Communications Peter Felsbach said in an email, “For well over a year, voestalpine Texas has been working diligently with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on an agreed order to address alleged violations dating back to 2017. Even though we disagree about certain allegations, we have signed the agreed order to move forward with the TCEQ and the local community. The agreed order is currently pending approval from the Commissioners of the TCEQ and will be final upon that approval. Voestalpine Texas will continue to work closely with the TCEQ and will continue to make improvements at its facility.”
Skurow said the city will be following any Agreed Order that the TCEQ and commissioners approve. She said the Port is just as concerned as the city and wants to help resolve any and all issues coming from the facility.
“I am trying to work with an outlet via the task force to find out what voestalpine is doing because they are not communicating with the city of Portland on what they’re doing to mitigate the dust,” Skurow said. “It’s time for voestalpine to step up and be a community partner in and around the city of Portland.”