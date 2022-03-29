With his latest documentary film “Concert Crush,” about the Travis Scott concert tragedy in Houston where nine people died, slated to premiere next month, filmmaker Charlie Minn is already gearing up his next project.
And it’s one that hits close to home.
Sinton’s Kristene Chapa and her girlfriend Mollie Olguin were shot at Violet Andrews Park in Portland nearly 10 years ago on June 22, 2012. Both bodies were found nine hours later by birdwatchers. Holguin was killed, while Chapa somehow survived a gunshot wound to the head.
Minn is now telling the story of Chapa’s miraculous survival and her road to recovery in his latest untitled film.
“Tony Busby is a high powered attorney out of Houston and I had interviewed him for my last film about the Travis Scott tragedy,” Minn said.
“So after we stayed in touch, just talking, texting and one day he said, ‘Here, I want you to look at this link.’
“And it was about Kristene Chapa.
“So I started researching it and couldn’t believe I didn’t hear about this. Her bravery, her recovery – I said this needs more awareness.”
Two and a half weeks later, he was in a hotel room in Beeville interviewing Chapa’s family, as well as the survivor herself.
“She’s an incredible woman,” Minn added. “I mean, her comeback story is one for the ages.
“So with the 10-year anniversary coming up, I felt a documentary to honor Kristene and Mollie was the right thing to do. Kristene’s miraculous recovery should be an example to all of us. It is unbelievable what this young woman has overcome.
“I don’t mention the killers’ names in my films because it only creates copycats. The entire attention should be on the survivors, victims and family members. They are the true heroes.”
Chapa was also at the hotel filming with her fiancé Alondra Nevares, who is interviewed in the documentary.
When asked how it felt to be the subject of a documentary, Chapa said, “I’m excited and really looking forward to it. I know I haven’t done an interview in a while because I just don’t want it to be focused on the killer.
“This is a motivational and inspirational piece.
“I want to help people, that’s the whole reason I even do interviews is to help save lives and inspire other people.”
Chapa said that people have reached out to her over the years through social media asking for advice or sharing their story of survival with her. She said she always responds to messages and tries to help in any way she can.
Nevares is new to the attention Chapa has been receiving, shining a light on their relationship of four years with a wedding on the horizon.
So what does she think of the attention placed on this local tragedy?
“It’s new, it’s different, but anything to support her,” she said. “I think it’s important what she’s doing and it matters to me because it’s important to her. So whatever she needs, I’m going to be here.
“I want to thank the community and thank all her supporters and our family and friends who have been there and continue to be there for her and for us.”
The as-of-yet untitled film will be released this fall and will have a premiere at Northshore Cinema 8. Chapa is also working on a book about the ordeal and said she’ll release details about it soon on her social media platforms.
With the anniversary quickly approaching, Chapa hopes that having her story told in a film will push the reach of her story further than ever before.
“I want people that are going through rough stages in their life to see this and hear my story just so they’ll know that they’re not alone,” Chapa said. “I always message everybody back and a lot of times people are taken aback by that.
“But this is me. I don’t care where I am or what time it is. I’ll be there for whoever needs help.”
