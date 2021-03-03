When Shelby O’Brien graduated, she put South Texas in her rearview mirror and planned on never coming back.
It was while working for the General Land Office after Hurricane Harvey that she found herself in Portland. She quickly noticed that things were changing. South Texas was growing and quickly becoming an economic hub, not only in the state, but the world.
She also found like-minded people who were part of the Young Business Professionals (YBP) of Portland and eager to help the city’s growth in any way possible.
“It was nice to have young people to be around and hear their experience versus going to city council meetings or events where it was kind of hard to not have someone to talk to that was my age,” O’Brien said. “I’ve been involved with the Young Business Professionals of the Coastal Bend for a long time, so when I found out there was one in Portland, I figured it was time to branch out.”
Along with the Portland Chamber of Commerce, the YBP provides networking, professional development, education and volunteer opportunities just to name a few.
They also provide resources for young people to help them get more involved in their community and help develop them professionally to take on bigger roles in their company or get more involved in the community and make a difference.
They are also looking for mentors in any professional field to come and share their experiences and possibly work together on future projects.
One issue that is prominent throughout San Patricio County is that young people are graduating and leaving, taking their unique talents with them. This is a problem that YBP hopefully has the solution to.
“We would ideally like to keep our young talent here,” O’Brien said. “We also understand that some people are going to go off to college, which is great, but there’s so many job opportunities here that we want them to come back.
“Whenever we have a generation that’s kind of aging out, we need to fill those positions and our generation is essentially the next one up. So instead of letting things crumble, we want to be able to give them the opportunity and feel comfortable enough to take those positions.”
She said that Portland is interesting because there’s a unique blend of transplants coming from bigger cities with fresh, new ideas and they mix with seasoned professionals and learn from one another.
“And that moves a business, a company or an organization forward,” she continued. “You can’t have one extreme or the other, it’s important to have that good mixture of both.”
One of the new projects that Portland is planning is the Old Town Project, which the YBP seems a perfect fit for.
The Old Town Project is taking the oldest part of the city and turning into a destination spot filled with live music, outdoor dining and recreation space for families to be able to enjoy everything Portland has to offer.
“It’s meant to be kind of like a Fredericksburg kind of experience, but more modern,” O’Brien added. “That’s going to take a lot of the millennial generation to make it come to fruition and really succeed. It’s not going to be a short term project, it’s long term.”
The YBP meets every third Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Bloom City Coffee from 5 to 6 p.m. and hold Monday Mingle events at Hardknocks Sports Bar, 1702 U.S. Highway N. 181 in Portland throughout the month.
They will also be hosting a professional speaker series on Feb. 10 at 8:30 a.m. at the Portland Chamber of Commerce office with special guest speaker Gulf Coast Growth Ventures Community Relations Advisor Colette Walls.
For more information on the organization of events visit www.facebook.com/ybpportland.
“Portland City Manager Randy Wright always says growth is healthy, it’s good for an area, it means you’re alive,” O’Brien said. “As far as the future with YBP, I see it as being a resource to young professionals in Portland, and having a place to come and gather and learn together and keep that going. So, yeah. Well, as the city grows, we’ll grow.
“And, you know, Portland is the land of possibilities and I truly believe that.”
