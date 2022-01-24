There’s no question that Texas is growing. Here locally it can be seen with a number of housing developments riding the coattails of industry coming into the area.
Home builders Lennar Homes of Texas Land and Construction Ltd. has its sites set on 210 acres in Portland, just west of the Bay Ridge subdivision. The builders went to the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission to ask for the property to be rezoned from R-8 to R-6. To put in plain terms, R-8 zoned properties have 5,000 foot minimums, 50 foot widths and a 20 foot front setback from the street and R-6 zoned properties have 7,000 square foot lot minimums, 65 foot widths and a 25 foot front setback from the street.
If the acreage is rezoned, Lennar would build approximately 800 new single family homes in Portland, built over five phases. While this may sound good for those coming into the area for work or others looking to relocate to the city, residents have their concerns for the booming city.
“It should also be noted that in the last number of zoning cases that the Planning and Zoning Commission and the City Council considered on the R-8 zoning district, City Council has asked for the applicants and those zoning cases to modify their front setbacks from 20 feet to 25 feet in order to find extra width in the driveway so that if trucks are parked in the driveway, they’re not hanging out on the sidewalk,” Deputy City Manager Brian R. DeLatte said. “Knowing that, city staff has asked Lennar to consider 25 feet for the front setbacks even though the base zoning district, if approved, only shows a 20-foot minimum.
“Lennar is declining to do so.”
The builders said that just adding five more feet of concrete on 800 units wouldn’t be cost effective. They also said what they’ve found out in the past is a longer driveway only causes residents to double stack their vehicles so they stick out in the roadways more.
The city is already planning to modify those particular zones to include the 25 feet minimum setbacks at some point this year.
The Portland City Council recently approved new retail, restaurant and housing developments on 44 acres across the street from the Bay Ridge development, which quickly spurred traffic concerns. The area is known for its high traffic volume and residents of the development having issues exiting from the development.
There were plans to connect one of the streets and make it an exit, but the Planning and Zoning Commission didn’t think that was adequate enough.
Knowing this, the city held a traffic study and has plans of widening the road there and adding traffic signals. DeLatte added that they were aware of Lennar’s plans and took that into account for the study even though their plans weren’t approved at the time.
“The City Council has subsequently engaged civil engineer LJA to design those improvements of beginning right-of-way acquisition and project design and ultimately, the plan would be to have construction on those improvements begin in this summer and should take about a year to ultimately get those constructed.”
He also said that the city would be paying for the work up front, then be reimbursed by Houston-based commercial real estate firm McLeod Sears, which is developing the 44 acres, and Lennar should its project move forward.
DeLatte also said that the city’s drainage and wastewater systems have the capacity to handle the increase with Lennar handling the cost to make some adjustments on its proposed development.
A representative for Lennar Homes said that the site will also include 9,000 feet of hike and bike trails that tie into the city’s infrastructure and will raise the quality of life for residents.
Bay Ridge resident Katya Calderon Rivera spoke during the public comment period and said, “They never talk about another possible 1,200 more houses and a couple will have two cars minimum in each resident. That means there’s going to be another 2,000 plus cars coming in and out.
“It’s going to impact transit – a lot. They’re is going to be an impact if there is an emergency in the neighborhood.
“I want to continue to live here but if this is going to affect me in five to 10 years, I might just find a different place to live. I really want to spend the rest of my life living here so I just want you to consider that.”
She also said she had concerns about schools in the area because if more people are moving to Portland, the city will need new schools and if the population continues to grow at the rate it is, Portland will lose it’s small town feeling.
The Lennar representative said that the company doesn’t want $400,000 to $500,000 homes in this development, so in order to keep the price affordable for the middle class, it needs to be rezoned R-6 so they can do so.
The Planning and Zoning Commission, however, did not approve the rezoning.
