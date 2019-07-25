Mathis – Tom Armstrong happened. He’s the one who got me started,” Mathis resident Dea Leigh Brite said when asked how she began fostering shelter dogs.
Armstrong is well known throughout the area for his nonprofit organization Fallen Horse Rescue which rescues large animals such as horses and donkies. Nearly two years a go Armstrong took over the Mathis Animal Shelter and stopped uthenization.
But that meant he needed animal fosters.
“He had two beautiful black puppies that needed to get out of the shelter,” Brite said. “So I was Mathis’ first foster. And for Tom, I was the only foster for several months.
“Then after those two, there were two more. And then I think it was about three months later, I counted 27 in my yard.”
Brite is currently down to 20, counting her own dogs.
And even though Armstrong set her future Mathis fostering plans in motion, perhaps it was when she a child her passion truly began.
“My very first dog when I was five years old we adopted from a rural shelter outside of San Diego,” Brite added. “Her name is Taffy and we had her about 15 years.”
She said she remembered that at time they would simply gas the animals that were there too long and dump them in a giant dumpster.
“So my whole life, from the time I was five, we always had rescue dogs,” Brite continued. “And in my adult life, we took in rescues and I fostered in San Diego – but only one at a time,” she added with a laugh.
Brite works with all the county shelters to foster animals in need and has saved more than 100 dogs by keeping them out of shelters.
On Thursday morning she met a transport with other San Patricio County fosters to get their dogs sent to rescues as far away as Maryland and New Jersey where families were eagerly waiting for them.
“I’ve never been an eight to five person,” Brite said. “And right now I really feel when I wake up and go out and feed the dogs and give them baths I’m living my dream.
“I wished it was in California because of the weather,” she joked, “but it’s so nice to do something you’re passionate about.
“I’m obviously not adding to my retirement any, but as long as I can, this is probably what I’ll do until I get too old to care for dogs.”