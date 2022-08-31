Senators, state reps and South Texas leaders all converged at the Solomon Ortiz Center to talk about what the future holds for South Texas. They attended the Future of the Region conference on Aug. 4 to discuss not only what they need to do to grow the region, but also find ways to fix old problems that have been plaguing the area.
The Port of Corpus Christi Chief External Affairs Officer Omar Garcia was the moderator and asked a panel made up of Senator Chuy Hinojosa, Senator Pete Flores, State Representative Terry Canales, Live Oak County Judge Jim Huff and Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza key questions about what the future will hold.
“We always hear about the Texas triangle – Dallas, Houston and San Antonio,” Garcia said. “What about the South Texas diamond? How do we come together as South Texans? This is a region with the largest energy export gateway right here, the number one inland port in Laredo, the growth and the trading commerce from Rio Grande Valley and everything in between, including San Antonio.
“How do we as a region make that South Texas diamond as prominent as the Texas triangle? How can we work together to make that a reality?”
State Rep. Canales said it is simply taking advantage of exports.
“Mexico is one of our largest trading partners,” Canales said. “While the rest of the world is in a recession, the Rio Grande Valley is not and there’s a reason for that.
“It’s because our ports in South Texas and the inland ports aren’t connected to any expressways. They actually drive stoplight by stoplight through McAllen.”
Canales brought up the issue of not having expressways connecting these port cities to one another and creating a type of infrastructure that can take advantage of what they all have to offer.
And with that he added that the state needs to support ports, whether inland or seaside
“Texas does not invest in our ports,” he added. “And one easy solution is to put a billion dollars in the Ship Channel Improvement Fund and the Tech Support Capital Program which will create jobs and create industry.”
He also said that another important aspect for this type of growth is the need for port security. He said that drugs aren’t coming across the river, they’re coming through the ports.
“If our ports are built out with the security that we need, that’s true border security,” Canales continued. “If you want to make sure that we flourish, use the biggest economic engines and generators that we have – our sea and inland ports.
“Those are the heartbeat of South Texas.”
Senator Hinojosa agreed and stated that imports have increased by $3 to $5 billion a year and South Texas is now seeing Mexico continue to increase their use of more Texas ports than California ports because of their backlog.
“So for us, how do we connect to the rural areas?” he asked. “It’s a real challenge because not all areas of South Texas are where the action is and not all areas are going to grow the same.
“The rural areas have really been impacted economically and are losing population.”
Hinojosa said the state needs to invest in infrastructure like roads, housing and health care, especially in the rural areas of Texas and focus on the quality of schools and teachers. He added that those things need to be fixed first before the region thinks about moving forward.
“I don’t have the answer to how to get that done,” he continued. “I know we as a state should not ignore our rural areas in some of the key aspects, water, healthcare and public schools. We’re losing 1,000s and 1,000s of teachers from schools because we can’t pay retirement.
“I wish I did but I don’t have the answers at the moment.”
What Edinberg Mayor Ramiro Garza suggested was what the region needs to do is pull their resources together and study exactly what areas have what resources in order to help one another properly grow and find issues that possibly another region could help with.
Garza said there are six Councils of Government in the area and they should probably pull together and study the rural areas in order to help get them what they need.
“And what I found is understanding and knowing what, for example, the port of Brownsville has to offer, what the McAllen Foreign Trade Zone has to offer,” he added. “That can help us all as a region move forward, and I think the state could work for the whole South Texas area.”
Live Oak County Judge Jim Huff said, “I think what we heard today was just go back to just the basics. We need to look forward but we also need to make sure that things such as our public schools, our water source and our roadways do not get thrown by the wayside.
“I think our Council of Governments is a perfect conduit, but it means getting people to meetings like this.
“And why do I like meetings like this? One of the reasons is because I think the best ideas, many times, come from the grassroots level. You’re going to identify the problem, and hopefully you will have an answer when it’s all over. And that’s what we need, answers.”
