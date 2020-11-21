SINTON – With 29 baseball seasons, 22 district championships and three state championships under his belt, it’s pretty easy to recognize Gene Kasprzyk as a history-making teacher and coach. Area residents may even recognize him as one of the voice of the Corpus Christi Hooks.
And now it seems that his accolades and love for the game of baseball haven’t gone unnoticed. It was announced last month that Kasprzyk is now being recognized by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame. He will be inducted in January 2021 along with someone Texas baseball fans know well – Nolan Ryan.
