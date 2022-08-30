The construction of the new Harbor Bridge hit another bump in the road as the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) released a statement about safety concerns it has with the project. The project broke ground on Aug. 8, 2016.
Last month, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) directed project developer Flatiron/Dragados, LLC (FDLLC) to suspend construction work involving the planned installation of certain elements of the New Harbor Bridge (NHB).
On Aug. 4, TxDOT released a statement saying, “Currently there are concerns on the part of TXDOT, our consultants and our independent reviewers that the final design of the cable-stayed bridge is highly problematic, and if built to completion, would create safety concerns.
“To prevent this safety concern from occurring in the first place, TxDOT suspended the developer’s construction on that portion of the project.”
Speaking to San Patricio County Judge David Krebs, he of course wanted to know more.
“This is a very large deal and I have issues with it,” Krebs said. “I wish I knew everything that is going on with that bridge. They’re just telling us enough to satisfy what we want to hear, that there are safety issues.
“They recently released a statement saying that if the bridge was to be built as is, it could collapse.
“Well, what are those issues that could cause that? Is it that secretive that they don’t want us to know about it?”
He continued by saying that it’s the taxpayers dollars that are paying for the New Harbor Bridge and San Patricio County has $12 million invested in the project.
Back in 2017, San Patricio County Commissioners approved a $12 million loan application to help pay for the estimated $802.9 million structure. Both Nueces and San Patricio Counties agreed to a combined Transportation Reinvestment Zone funding of $39 million and when asked if TxDOT would ask for more money from the communities because of ongoing issues, it said it would look elsewhere if more funding was needed.
But Krebs said that issue had already been brought forth to local elected officials in both counties about possibly paying more due to the extended construction.
TxDOT included a letter in the statement they sent to Flatiron/Dragados LLC Project Manager Keith Armstrong back on July 15 stating their concerns.
“As explained in the Notice of Nonconforming Work that TxDOT delivered to FDLLC on April 29, 2022, International Bridge Technologies (“IBT”) independently concluded that there are significant design flaws that raise serious concerns about the safety of the New Harbor Bridge,” the letter stated.
“Although IBT presented numerous technical findings and observations that must be addressed, the five primary areas of concern are: (1) inadequate capacity of the pylon drilled shafts, (2) deficiencies in footing caps that led IBT to report that the bridge would collapse under certain load conditions, (3) delta frame design defects, primarily related to the connections between the delta frames and the adjacent precast box units, (4) significant uplift at the intermediate piers, and (5) excessive torsion and other stresses related to crane placement during construction.”
TxDOT also stated in the letter that it believes it is not safe or responsible to continue with construction of the NHB superstructure.
“I don’t think any elected official in the Coastal Bend or any citizen in the Coastal Bend want to see this thing stopped and then it just sits there,” Krebs said. “That can’t happen.
“All we can do is hope. I think that between TxDOT and maybe some more engineers or third party agencies they can find a solution to the problem we have.
“We’re already two years behind schedule and now we may be one or two years more behind because once they find the solution to the problem they will have to redesign the whole thing all over again.
“This is a major concern to me, all the elected officials throughout San Patricio County and especially to the citizens that will be driving across that bridge every day.”
The statement from TxDOT added, “We cannot and will not compromise on safety. We can assure the public that we are prepared to take the steps necessary to complete this project in the safest and most efficient manner possible.”
The New Harbor Bridge Project construction was halted back in 2020 after a bridge the original design firm, FIGG Bridge Engineers, worked on collapsed, killing six people. FDLLC then hired Arup-CFC later that year and work on the main span design ramped back up.
When the project was originally announced, the completion date was set for October 12, 2021. FDLLC has now said the new bridge, while not complete, will open to the public in 2024. There is no word if that deadline will be pushed back due to these new delays.
“We ask for and appreciate the public’s continued patience as we resolve these issues in the best interest of safety and in keeping with our fiduciary responsibilities as stewards of taxpayer dollars,” TxDOT stated. “Once complete, the New Harbor Bridge will last for generations and safely carry millions of users.
“We will continue to provide information on significant updates.”
