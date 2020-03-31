SINTON – San Patricio County is facing an unprecedented time at the moment as the novel coronavirus COVID-19 is spreading across the state. As more and more testing facilities open up around the region, the number of individuals testing positive is growing at a rapid pace.
During a special commissioners court hearing held March 19, SPC Judge David Krebs declared a Local State of Disaster due to the virus and updated mandates to try and slow the spread throughout the area.
Testing
With one county resident tested a few weeks ago – and the results coming back negative – more residents are current;y being tested now that a testing facility has officially opened up in Corpus Christi. Results from those tests could take up to five days to be completed.
“It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when,” Krebs said talking about when the virus will show up on the county doorstep.
“Testing has started fervently across the state of Texas and this morning on the CDC website. We have about 8,300 cases nationwide. So we’re approaching almost 10,000 cases nationwide.”
To illustrate how fast the pandemic is growing, by 4 p.m. on the same day of the emergency commissioner court hearing, official cases from the CDC website had grown to 10,442 total cases in the United States with 150 deaths.
The county health department reiterates the fact that if someone feels they need to be tested they must first contact their primary healthcare provider. They can test you for the flu or strep which is the first step. The healthcare provider can screen individuals and if need be can schedule a COVID-19 test.
“Typically your symptoms only lasts five to seven days, not 14, that is the incubation period,” Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder said. “If you traveled to China in January and you’re feeling sick now, it’s very unlikely that it’s COVID-19 unless you have been in contact with an individual that has already tested positive for COVID-19.”
Rieder added that residents should stay at home and if they have three days without fever and symptoms with no respiratory issues they’re able to go back to work without a medical release.
SPCDPH Medical Director Dr. James Mobley added that women breastfeeding shouldn’t worry about passing the virus through the milk but need to be wary of contaminating the breast area by cough or sneezes.
Closures
On Friday, March 20 the courthouse doors will be locked along with all other county departments. We’re trying to eliminate foot traffic in and out of our county buildings that way.
“We’re going to encourage people to try to do most of their business online or by phone to the department that you need to be dealing with,” Krebs said.
“If that doesn’t work, call the department that you want to do business with and see if you can get it taken care of and if you can’t, we will set up an appointment where you can come in and do it.”
Residents lobbies will also be closed throughout the county but they will be able to use drive-thru, pickup or delivery options which is what local eateries have already began implementing.
Residents are also being kept from visiting nursing homes or retirement/long-term care facilities unless they are there to provide critical assistance.
The coming days
“In my personal opinion, not coming from the CDC, I think we’re going to see an increase over this week,” Mobley said. “I think around Easter it’s going to top off and start to go down in taper off during May and essentially be gone by June.”
SPC Emergency Management Coordinator Sara Williams added that the public needs to realize that this is temporary and everyone needs to work together to get past this ordeal.
“And we need to remember that when it comes to you how you purchase items at your local stores, be kind to your neighbors,” Williams said. “Businesses are working hard to try and get things restocked and we don’t want to incite any further panic.”
Dr. Mobley added that we just have to make it through the next 30 to 60 days and public should be through the thick of it.
“From a medical standpoint, it’s not that bad,” Mobley said.”We obviously have to take care of people, the community and do the proper things, but we should be okay.”