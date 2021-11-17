Steel Dynamics Inc. (SDI) recently received a pair of accolades to add its myriad of awards and recognitions.
First off, Forbes named Steel Dynamics, Inc. (SDI) one of the World’s Best Employers for 2021. SDI was the only U.S. steel producer receiving this designation and one of only 236 U.S.-based businesses to make the 2021 list, which is comprised of 750 global companies.
“We are especially honored by this recognition,” SDI President and CEO Mark D. Millett said. “Above all, we value the dedicated people whose drive, innovation and commitment have helped successfully grow our company and serve our customers.
“Our teams are the foundation and driver of our success. Their passion compels us to the highest standard of excellence, and their health and safety is our number one value. I thank each of them for their dedication to each other, our customers, and our communities.”
Before that recognition, SDI was informed that Investor’s Business Daily had named SDI as one of the 100 Best ESG Companies of 2021 – the only U.S. steel producer to receive this designation.
SDI is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States including one in Sinton.
“We are honored by this acknowledgement,” Millett said. “Our recognition as one of the best ESG companies is due to the extraordinary passion and spirit of excellence exhibited by our teams.
“It is their drive and dedication to keep each other safe, to create innovative product and supply-chain solutions, and to be a leader in the steel industry regarding sustainability that propels Steel Dynamics to the highest standard of operational and financial performance.”
Forbes and Statista selected the World’s Best Employers for 2021 based on independent surveys of roughly 150,000 employees in more than 55 countries working around the world. Participants were asked to rate employers on aspects such as image, trust, gender equality, corporate social responsibility, culture and benefits.
The 750 companies that received the highest total scores made the final list. Forbes 2021 World’s Best Employers list and details on the selection methodology are available at www.forbes.com/lists/worlds-best-employers/#cf3a7c21e0ca.
To determine the 100 Best ESG Companies, Investor’s Business Daily first screened Dow Jones ESG data, which includes more than 6,000 companies. Further details regarding the selection methodology and the complete list of Investor’s Business Daily’s 100 Best ESG Companies are available at www.investors.com/news/esg-companies-list-best-esg-stocks-environmental-social-governance-values.
Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck.
In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•