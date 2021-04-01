On March 15, Steel Dynamics Inc. (SDI) congratulated Senior Vice President of Special Projects Glenn Pushis for receiving the ‘Honorary Member’ award by The American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical, and Petroleum Engineers (AIME).
The award is one of the highest honors AIME bestows on an individual.
Pushis is currently the company’s senior vice president of special projects, responsible for the successful design and construction of the company’s new transformational Southwest-Sinton Flat Roll Steel Division. He has been with Steel Dynamics since 1994, holding numerous operational and leadership positions.
A statement from SDI said Pushis was awarded the recognition for exemplary service to the Association for Iron & Steel Technology (AIST), a member society of AIME. Pushis is a past president of the AIST and has been a member for more than 20 years.
SDI also said that he has lent his passion, leadership and expertise throughout the AIST organization and has been a strong advocate for the next generation of engineers and steel makers.
“This is a well-deserved recognition of Glenn’s contribution to the steelmaking industry and our future engineers,” President and Chief Executive Officer Mark D. Millett said. “Glenn embraces continuous improvement and innovation.
“Glenn has been a part of the Steel Dynamics family and growth since our foundation, and we are incredibly proud of him and this peer recognition regarding his industry contributions. He is currently overseeing our single-largest capital investment with the construction of our Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill, and he and the team are executing incredibly well. Congratulations Glenn.”
The AIME was founded in 1871 and was one of the first national engineering societies established in the United States. The AIME has four member societies, representing nearly 200,000 professionals and students worldwide, including members of the AIST, Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME), Society of Petroleum Engineers (SME), and the Minerals, Metals, and Materials Society (TMS). AIME’s vision is to honor the legacy of its member societies through its partnership.
