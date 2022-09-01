United States Senator John Cornyn visited the Port of Corpus Christi last week and was a part of a roundtable discussion. Cornyn discussed three bills he’s trying to pass that will support hydrogen fuel equipment at the nation’s ports, enhance industrial applications of hydrogen and provide financing to build out the necessary infrastructure for the hydrogen economy.
“You know, one of the things that I think Texas does particularly well when it comes to energy, is embracing the ‘all of the above’ energy strategy,” Cornyn said. “We generate more electricity from wind turbines than any other state in the nation.
“But we know the sun doesn’t always shine and the wind doesn’t always blow. And when it comes to trying to come up with good contract policies, I think it’s important for the government not to pick winners and losers, but rather to give everybody a fair chance of competing.
“When it comes to reducing emissions and clean energy, I think hydrogen has an important role to play here.”
Howard Energy Ventures President Brandon Seale was also seated at the roundtable. The ventures company purchased the Javelina gas and fractionation plant located on the port’s Inner Harbor back in 2021 and has already been using the carbon-neutral facility for hydrogen production, though not on the scale of what is being sought after.
He thinks passing an infrastructure bill will help everyone reach the long-term goal of a carbon-neutral hydrogen future
“There is a need for continued funding support for this hydrogen infrastructure, however, because it’s very isolated right now you can’t leverage the synergies of another truly connected network like you could if you had some of this money available for the development of these pipelines and such,” Seale said.
Cornyn said that Texas has always been at the center of energy production and he hopes, with the passing of the bills, these investments can help Texas grow and diversify the state’s energy portfolio.
CEO Air Liquide North America Adam Peters, whose company is a world leader in gases, technologies and services for industry and health, added that with federal funding, they would be able to use technology that already exists, but build it to scale and allow it to become more mainstream for everyday uses.
“We’ve invested over a billion dollars in the U.S. hydrogen space,” Peters said. “Today, in Texas, we want to create more jobs and more investment and the supportive legislation that (Cornyn) is proposing it is very much appreciated.”
Ambient Fuels LLC and CEO & Co-Founder Jacob Susman added that Texas has an abundance of wind and solar power that is affordable and can be used to produce green hydrogen and possibly more in the future if the bills pass.
He said the ports should be on the forefront of creating renewable energy because they already have relationships with ports all over the world as well as other gas industries like liquid natural gas producers.
So what sort of challenges does Cornyn see in passing these bills?
“I think one of the challenges we have is that there’s been so much focus on electric vehicles for example,” Cornyn said. “You basically have congress sort of trying to pick the winners and losers in that energy economy.
“As I said, we need a diversity of energy sources to meet our economic and national security needs. So hydrogen we know has to be one of those components.”
He added that in order for any bill to pass it needs bipartisan support which the senator said it has, but that doesn’t mean that it will simply cruise through congress. He said he will continue to reach out to others across the aisle to inform them about hydrogen and other renewable energy sources that could change the future of not just the nation but the world.
“Consumers and industry leaders are demanding cutting carbon emissions,” Port of Corpus Christi CEO and Carbon Neutral Coalition Board Member Sean Strawbridge said. “As you know, that’s why establishing a framework to incentivize industry that enables carbon capture use and storage is imperative to the survival of, not only the oil and gas industry, but the entire energy industry.
“The great thing is we have ambition down here in the Coastal Bend. So to create a large-scale hydrogen production hub, not only for domestic consumption, not only to improve air quality of the rest of Texas, but also to our allies and partners around the world who might not have the abundance of energy and the other resources that we have. And technical know-how that we have right here.
“So that’s what we’re trying to start here at the port of Corpus Christi.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•