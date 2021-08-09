A woman is left in shock after her home was completely destroyed – along with two others – in a fire said to have a nefarious origin.
The entire incident began on Wednesday, July 21, when a drive-by occurred on 143 Elm St. in Taft. San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said that the occupants of the house were expecting the drive-by and were watching the street via cameras. He said that once the suspects drove down Elm Street, both parties opened fire on one another.
“Bullets flew everywhere,” Rivera said. “When we responded to the call everyone had left, obviously. It was a dope house.”
No one was injured in that exchange of gunfire.
“When we got a search warrant, we found the shell casings and videos inside the house that shows them getting ready to engage the other suspects,” Rivera added.
They found cocaine and methamphetamines in the house. Rivera said the sheriff’s office is working with the Taft Police Department and US Marshals and have arrested three of the four suspects that were living in the house and are searching for the ones that pulled the drive-by.
Then at 3 a.m. on Monday, July 26, that house was set on fire.
“That fire was out of control pretty damn quick,” Rivera said. “The next thing you know there’s 2 1/2 more houses burned down.”
One of those houses belonged to Gloria Garcia, who was born and raised in her home where her parents lived their entire lives.
She said she was awoken by the sound of a raging fire and, when she looked out of her kitchen window, all she could see was fire. She quickly began searching for her dog and cat.
“I looked for my cat but I couldn’t find my cat,” Garcia said tearfully. “I lost my cat in there.
“They found my dog, she is 16 years old. She was saved.
“All these people are drug dealers, and they’re the ones that are friends of the people who started this.”
She said that she has been having trouble with her neighbors for a long time and has called the police and sheriff’s office multiple times. Rivera said that his deputies have in fact showed up multiple times to the house, but residents didn’t want to release evidence they collected because they didn’t want to get involved. Because there was never any evidence, law enforcement couldn’t legally do anything.
A post on Rivera’s Facebook echoes his sentiments with it reading, “Problems in a community get solved with community support and information. Prosecution requires witnesses and evidence. We’re trying our best but ‘I don’t want to get involved’ answers hampers our progress.”
Fire departments from Ingleside, Gregory, Portland, Odem, Sinton and Taft all responded to the fires with only half of one able to be saved.
“It doesn’t take long once one of these houses gets going,” Rivera added.
The Taft Volunteer Fire Department was the first to show up at the scene, but, according to Garcia, there was only one firefighter because none of the other volunteers showed up. Then she said when the lone firefighter hooked up the hose to the fire hydrant – located only a few yards away – there was no water in it. It was a dry hydrant.
“I wasn’t saying nice words to him,” she said. “Poor guy, I’m sure he takes crap from everybody else, but my house is engulfed and he’s standing there because he has no water.”
Calls to Taft VFD Fire Chief Dan Gibson were not immediately returned.
Her son Mark Moreno pitched in to run hoses down the street from other hydrants, but it was too late.
All that stands from Garcia’s house now is a charred wall.
“I lived in a nightmare,” Garcia said. “I couldn’t sleep at night. Drugs are taking over Taft. It’s not the way it was when I was born and raised here.
“This is just horrible.
“And people say, just leave, but I worked for everything inside there and now it’s all gone.”
Rivera added, “We have made some arrests and we’re still interviewing more suspects.
“Now we just wait and see what they have to say.”
Anyone wishing to help Garcia can donate at gofund.me/8f5387ab.
Antonio & Antonia Riojas’s 70-year-old house was also destroyed in the blaze and those wishing to donate can do so at gofund.me/ec7b84c9
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•