EDMOND, Okla. – Recently returning from the 2019 Parapan American Games in Peru and earning gold with the U.S. Women’s National Sitting Volleyball Team, Jillian Williams discussed her experience with the team and training for the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.
Williams was born in Corpus Christi and raised in her hometown of Odem. She graduated from Sinton High School in 2015 and continued her education by playing volleyball at Texas Lutheran University before being diagnosed with cancer.
After being diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma (a form of bone cancer) in February 2016, receiving several rounds of chemotherapy for 11 months and undergoing an amputation of her leg, Williams remained strong and optimistic that she would play the sport she loves again.
She has since joined the U.S. Women’s National Sitting Volleyball Team and has competed at the 2018 USA Exhibitions vs. Canada at USAV Open Nationals, the 2018 World ParaVolley World Championships, earning a silver medal, and most recently at the 2019 Parapan American Games, earning a gold medal.
She described her sport, sitting volleyball, as an adaptive version of able-bodied volleyball.
“We sit on our butts and move around with our hands,” Williams said. “If we have a leg, we can movearound with that leg. Some of our athletes don’t have a hand, so it kinda just depends.”
Sitting volleyball originated in the Netherlands in 1956 as a combination of volleyball and sitzball, a German sport with no net but seated players. Standing volleyball, along with sitting volleyball, officially became part of the Paralympic programme at Arnhem 1980.
Williams began playing with the U.S. Women’s National Sitting Volleyball Team in May 2017 but was not on the team roster until November 2017.
“It was really cool,” said Williams. “I was super excited to join the team.”
She says it’s been an awesome experience being on the team and has made some great friendships with her teammates.
“I’m a very friendship driven person,” Williams said. “So it’s really nice to gain some close friends and the connections that I’ve been able to be make. It’s awesome.”
Being with the team has been an eye-opening experience for her.
“I think para-athletes definitely train harder than anybody ever, because one, there are so many adaptations that have to be made,” said Williams. “So it’s a lot about learning about their bodies and learning how your body works more so than an able-body sport.
“Especially for me, able-body sport was almost a lot easier for me to pick up and learn. So with adaptive sports, it takes a lot more brainpower, and a lot more focus and dedication to become the best that you can.”
Williams currently lives in Oklahoma and is attending the University of Central Oklahoma while training to make the roster for the 2020 Paralympics.
“(The training) has been really good,” said Williams. “It’s been a lot but super fun. I do train every day, but I enjoy it.”
She says just thinking about competing in the Paralympics is a surreal experience for her.
“Even when I was in Peru, most of my teammates said this is just a taste of what the Paralympics are like,” Williams said. “It was absolutely amazing getting to walk in during the opening ceremonies and to see everyone. All the athletes together and the para-athletes competing and representing was just absolutely amazing. It’s really cool.”
Since her diagnosis three years ago, Williams said she did not imagine being where she is now.
“I only dreamed about it, but for me to actually be here is really crazy,” she said.
Ending the interview, Williams gave some advice for para-athletes and athletes who are competing in her sport.
“Never give up,” said Williams. “You can do anything you set your mind to. Especially when it comes to adaptive sports, there are endless opportunities.
“So I think it’s just something that, no matter what, anybody should try. And to keep pushing.”