Sinton’s pitching staff, game after game this year, dominated opposing teams’ lineups, and the Pirates rode that dominance to another appearance at the state tournament.
Wyatt Wiatrek and Braeden Brown weren’t able to dominate the Rusk Eagles in the state semifinals, though.
Rusk, which was making its first appearance at the state tournament in program history, pounded out six runs off nine hits against Wiatrek and Brown, winning 6-3 over the Pirates at Disch-Falk Field on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin June 9.
“It’s meant a lot,” said Daniel Trevino, Sinton’s lone senior starter, about the year, which saw the Pirates make their 10th appearance at the state tournament.
“The guys have always been there. It’s just a memorable moment. I won’t ever forget it.”
Rusk scored twice in the first inning and never trailed in beating the Pirates, who entered the game ranked No. 2 in the state in the most recent state poll.
The Eagles touched Wiatrek for three runs over the first 1 2/3 innings before Brown came on in relief in the second.
Rusk scored a run off Brown in the fourth, then tacked on two insurance runs in the seventh to extend its lead to three runs.
“The name of the game right now is that we just didn’t go out there and pitch well,” said Pirate coach Adrian Alaniz, who received a special welcome back to the stadium by the Disch-Falk Field public address announcer, referencing his days as a Longhorn pitcher.
“Pitching has been our forte with the guys that we’ve had out there. We found ourselves in a lot of behind counts, and anybody who knows pitching and baseball, you can’t work from behind and expect to have success.”
Alaniz said he couldn’t pinpoint the exact reason his guys fell behind in so many counts, but he thought it may have been related to trying to do too much.
“You just don’t know if the kids were a little amped up and trying to do a little too much.
“You work from behind, you get hurt,” Alaniz continued. “You’ve just got to go and trust your stuff and tonight, we didn’t start off the way that we had envisioned.”
Wiatrek took the loss in the contest, falling to 9-2 on the year. He allowed three runs on four hits, struck out one and hit two batters. Brown went the final 5 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on five hits, striking out four, walking four and hitting a batter.
The six runs by the Eagles, who went on to lose the state title game 2-1 to Texarkana Pleasant Grove the next day, were the second-most scored against the Pirates this season.
Sinton was never out of the game, though.
After Rusk scored twice in the top of the first, Sinton matched it with Rylan Galvan hitting an RBI triple and then Blake Mitchell following with an RBI double.
The Pirates appeared to take the lead later in the inning, but Blake Mitchell was ruled out trying to score after a passed ball.
In the bottom of the fourth, Trevino led off with a double, moved to third on a balk, then scored on a sacrifice fly by Jaquae Stewart.
The Pirates put runners on in both the fifth and sixth innings, but could never push across the tying run.
“We knew it was going to be a challenge to score runs against that lefty (Rusk pitcher JD Thompson, a Vanderbilt commit), but I thought that my offense did a pretty good job of going out there and barrelling up some baseballs,” Alaniz said about the offense.
Rusk’s two insurance runs in the top of the seventh – both with two outs – effectively put the game out of reach.
“How do you handle that as a teenager, knowing that you’re down to your last three outs and you’re down by three,” Alaniz said about the impact those two runs had on his team.
Alaniz, whose team finished the year 33-5, said the season ranks “up there” in his list of most memorable in the game of baseball.
“Obviously, you would definitely want the opportunity for these kids to hold a title and bring it back home to Sinton,” he said. “But, this group to me, is all that much more special than any group we’ve had because they’re just that close-knit.
“The families they have, the parents, they all revolve around each other and it’s such a special group. You want the world for them. I feel for those guys because it wasn’t the ultimate goal to just be a semifinalist. They wanted it all.”
