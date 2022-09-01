For Texas families looking to adopt, a relatively new local organization is here to help and is hoping residents will do the same.
Sacred Selections South Texas is the local chapter of a nonprofit organization that states their mission is to “ ... financially assist Christian couples whose hearts and homes are open to loving and raising a child in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.”
Since 2006, the organization has supported 409 adoptions and raised more than $18 million to help families bring a child into their home.
Scarlett Gorman founded the South Texas branch in Sinton and, having an adopted brother herself, knows the financial need of wanting families.
“This is such an awesome thing we can do for Texas families,” Gorman said. “Last year we raised money for Urbano and Audrey Gomez who were actually from Sinton, so that generated a lot of excitement and a lot of support.
“We raised about $46,000 last year, and that was our first event.”
Gorman said the couple, who were married for seven years before being chosen by the organization, adopted a little girl from Arizona.
Kyle and Haley Compton out of East Texas will be receiving the money from this year’s event.
The dinner and auction will be held Sept. 3 at The Lumberyard Events Co., 111 E. Sinton Street in Sinton. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/sacredselectionsstx or sacredselections.org. Anyone wishing to donate money can do so at southtx22.givesmart.com.
The dinner for the evening will feature an actual chuck wagon courtesy of Charles and Janice Ellis of Ellis Cattle Co.
Gorman said that her group of volunteers and local businesses donating auction items has been a tremendous help in making this event happen.
“It’s very much a group effort,” she said. “It’s an awesome opportunity and such a great opportunity for people to get involved.
“There’s so many children out there that need a good home and we want to help in any way that we can.”
Sacred Selections was founded by David and Dana Carrozza after selling their chain of medical laboratories called THE LAB. Dana said she wanted to help out women figure out a different option besides abortion and would often council women in need.
“We also would open our home to families who needed a place to stay during adoption proceedings,” Dana said in a statement on the website. “Then people started coming to us to help them with an unwanted pregnancy or an older child who needed a home.”
Eventually Sacred Selections would be born and the rest is history.
Gorman said she found out about the organization through her children’s Christian college in Florida, where the Carrozza’s also had children attending. She found out that there were branches in Texas and when she spoke to the organizer in San Antonio, she convinced Gorman to start her own chapter.
“My children are grown and I just felt this need to do something for someone else,” Gorman said. “That’s what pushed me in this direction because I felt this was a good cause.
“We’re just trying to raise money to place a child in a good home and help make them family.
