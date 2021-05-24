Alejandro Ramirez graduated from Sinton High School in 2017 and already had a burgeoning love of art. He credits his fine art instructor in school, Dawn Jagger for pushing him to compete in art competitions which he said made him grow as an artist. He’s currently attending Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and will be receiving his bachelor’s degree in fine arts soon.
The Art Center of Corpus Christi also realized his talent and now has his artwork on display for his first solo gallery show titled ‘Self-Centered.’ If you couldn’t tell, the exhibition features all self portraits of the young man yet tell a different story than one might expect.
“The paintings deal with me confronting this social anxiety and identity crisis that I developed throughout my upbringing because I grew up kind of sheltered and introspective,” Ramirez said. “So I never really had much of a chance to express myself with other people.
“This is basically all that. All that sheltered-ness and now finally being able to show the world who I truly am since I missed out on it as a kid.”
The exhibition features 12 paintings of Ramirez in a different pose and in a slightly different style. He said that they’re all pretty humorous, especially to him.
“I like this idea of there being multiple characters and multiple personalities, that’s why they’re all different,” he said. “They all have different poses and gestures and confront the viewer, which I like.”
When asked what he thought of someone purchasing one of his self portraits and hanging it in their house, he laughed and said, “That’s definitely been a point of discussion amongst my peers. I mean, they’re good, but it’s kind of weird if a stranger bought one because it’s of me.
When he decided he wanted to become an artist, he had to come face-to-face with the fact that most artists make little to no money to start and may not make much at all over their careers.
“It always weighed in the back of my mind,” Ramirez added. “Up until maybe the past few years. I’m sort of anxious about several parts of my life, but I guess art is maybe the area where I’m most confident. I’m so confident in my abilities that I just don’t really worry about that anymore.”
He recently received a full-ride scholarship into the MFA program at the University of Georgia.
He didn’t show any signs of nerves before his first show, which was held recently.
“I’m pretty excited to finally be showing all this off,” Ramirez said. “Just showing all the fruits of my labor finally and to see that it’s paying off by seeing all my stuff on a gallery wall.”
