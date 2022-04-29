Sinton ISD called off their search for a new superintendent when they welcomed Andy Reddock to lead the district. He has been at the helm for nearly a month and looks forward to the immense growth the district, as well as the city, is facing.
He’s been all over the state as a district administrator as well as serving as an elementary principal for four years in Marble Falls and three in Seguin before becoming a superintendent in Northeast Texas and most recently at Flatonia ISD, where he served for 3 1/2 years.
“I’ve been around for a long period of time, but I had a lot of good stops and met a lot of good people along the way,” Reddock said.
So how’d he end up at Sinton ISD?
“I was familiar with Sinton because one of the prior superintendents, Dr. (Michael ‘Chad’) Jones, and I were in a leadership group together a couple of years ago, so I’d met him through there,” he said. “That was while he was a superintendent here and I always heard a lot of positive things to say about the district and then saw that he transitioned out and the position was available.”
He said he knew the district had just passed a bond package and that he would be walking into a lot of construction projects along with the growth of the entire area, but said he was ready to take it on.
He’s actually already seen the impact of that bond as he attended the groundbreaking for the new Sinton High School just two weeks into his new position.
“I figured I’d see pride and tradition within the community when I got here, and it’s there and more,” Reddock said. “There’s a lot of Sinton Pirate pride, which is fantastic from a community standpoint.
“This was just a good opportunity for me to get into a little bit larger school district, and I was looking for the right move. I honestly loved my little district that I was in; they were very good to me, but they always knew that if another opportunity came up, I would take it, and they supported me in doing so.”
He said he and his wife evaluated the situation and the move down south, and decided they would throw their hats in the ring and see what happens.
“I said if it works out, it works out and if it’s what God’s plan meant it to be then it would be, and if it doesn’t we’ll wait and see if there’s another one,” Reddock said. “But after two weeks in, I’ve been really proud of what I’m seeing.”
He said he was eager to come in and start seeing the changes in the community. With the opening of Steel Dynamics, he was well aware that growth was on the horizon and was excited to see what that would bring.
“I was anxious even,” he said, “because that was again, one of the things that was a positive for me making the transition is having to work as a part of the community and the impact the school has as they worked through that growth.”
While Reddock settles into his first month, he’s making his rounds around the city and getting to know everyone in the community as well as the county. He’s also eager to see what the city will become once the new developments take shape and how the new additions to the school play in all of it.
“From a school standpoint, this is definitely the heart of the community here,” Reddock said. “A lot of small towns have that feeling, but some of them have more of that deeper, proud tradition than others. It’s just the way it is.
“Sinton is one of those. It has history. A town like Sinton has had it for a long time. It’s a really strong community, strong on faith and really supportive of the school district, they want the best for their kiddos.
“It’s full of good people that care about their school and each other.”
