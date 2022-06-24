Sinton has a long and storied history of producing some of the best high school baseball players and teams.
The 2022 Sinton Pirates, they might just be a cut above all who came before them, though.
This year’s version of the Pirates ended a 20-year championship drought for the perennial South Texas powerhouse, winning the 4A state championship in dominant fashion with back-to-back 9-0 victories at the state tournament at the University of Texas’ Disch-Falk Field in Austin June 8-9.
The Pirates routed both Region II champion Celina in the semifinals and Region I champion Argyle in the finals in Austin, winning Sinton’s fourth baseball state championship and first since 2002.
“It’s a dream come true for me and for these kids,” said Pirate head coach Adrian Alaniz, who was a junior on that 2002 championship team. “Not very many coaches have the opportunity to be in the spot I’ve been in. I’ve been very blessed and very fortunate.”
Sinton was dominant throughout the season, going 36-1, which included a 31-game win streak to finish off the year.
Sinton’s 2021 season ended in heartbreak in the semifinals, so the Pirates entered the 2022 season with their sights set on getting back to Austin and winning the title.
“It feels fantastic,” said Jaquae Stewart, who earned the win on the bump for the Pirates in the championship game. “Coming back and getting the job done, it feels great. Actually working for something and getting it done, it’s a reward for everybody.
“It feels great.”
In this year’s semifinals, the Pirates, thanks to a six-run outburst in the first inning, rolled past Celina.
In the championship game, the Pirates plated two runs in each of the first two innings before exploding for seven in the third on the way to their 20th shutout victory of the season.
“It really just shows how committed we were and how much it hurt last year being here on this stage and just not getting the job done,” said Kaden McCoy, who won the championship game MVP award after driving in three runs for the Pirates.
“It feels great being out here, just living it up, being where everyone else wants to be and just getting the job done.”
McCoy clutched the championship game MVP plaque as he celebrated on the field with his teammates.
The other trophy that was floating from one Pirate to the next – the one that said state champions – was the one McCoy liked the most, though.
“Honestly, it means a lot (to win MVP), but winning with all the boys I’ve grown up playing with since I was a little kid, that means more than anything,” McCoy said.
McCoy, Alaniz said, is the embodiment of what Sinton is all about.
“He does everything right for us. He’s a hard worker, comes from a great family. He just goes out there and does his job,” the coach said. “I’m so proud of the way that he came through.
“The young man wins himself MVP of the state championship game. Man, that’s so awesome. It’s so special.”
Alaniz once pitched a no-hitter for the Texas Longhorns at Disch-Falk Field, but this – winning the state title with his boys – felt even better than that, he said.
“Where I’m at in my life, it’s all about the kids,” Alaniz said. “It’s all about what they want to become. To me, they’re first. I’m secondary. This one is top notch, man.”
Hoisting the trophy was the culmination of one of the most historic seasons in the history of Sinton baseball, but it was, to Alaniz, a bittersweet end.
“I told my wife the other day, man, I didn’t ever want this to end because they just mean that much to me,” he said before taking a pause to fight back tears.
“They’re just that special to me. I feel like they’re my sons that I never had. And I’m just so proud.”
A proud papa indeed.
Just like Stewart said he will be one day when he’s telling his kids about the 2022 Sinton Pirates.
“I’m going to tell them that we were the best team to ever come out of Sinton, Texas,” Stewart quipped.
And after what the Pirates did in 2022, who’s really going to argue that?
