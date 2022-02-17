When Sinton sophomore Hanna Brant walked into the homemaking area of the San Patricio and Aransas County A&H Show for an interview she was wearing the large belt buckle she won last year when she took the Grand Champion Textile title.
Little did she know she was going to be adding another one to her collection.
Brant added the buckle to her collection as the Grand Champion Textile winner for Sinton FFA with her quilt she made herself over the course of three long months.
“My mom did it before me and my grandma did it before her so they sort of taught me everything I know about quilting,” Brant said.
Being so young, it may seem odd to some that she’s into such an old craft, but as her mother Laura explained, the art is experiencing a resurgence thanks to designers like Tim Holtz, who is making innovative patterns and is making quilting less of an old-timer’s art form.
But Brant prefers the old school type of fabrics, especially with her newest winning quilt that she made in honor of her grandfather.
“He loved maps and butterflies and flowers – that was his thing,” Brant said. “That’s what inspired me, doing this for my grandpa.”
Her fabric was purchased at A Touch of Patience Quilting in Taft as well as her fabric from last year’s big win.
She also has her own reasons for steeping herself in the craft of quilting.
“Honestly, I don’t really like being on my phone all the time and this teaches you how to focus and tune out the outside world,” She continued. “It’s sort of like an escape and keeps your brain from worrying about everything else.
“It’s a lot of fun to do and just refreshes your mind. I think more people should quilt.”
Last year, while Brant took the top spot she did receive some criticism about her quilt and some of the points of her pattern not being perfect.
She took those notes to heart and made sure she wasn’t going to make the same mistake twice.
“She got some critiques and then she came back this year and worked on those critiques,” her mother said. “So for her to win again makes me extremely proud because she worked really hard to improve and make it better than it was the year before.
“I’m just really proud of her.”
Brant added, “The hardest part was making sure the angles and corners are touching perfectly. This year I worked really hard to make them perfect and make sure they all touched right and everything was lined up.”
Now with two belt buckles for two wins in a row, what’s next for the young quilter?
“I’m glad I won another buckle and it’s such an honor to win at the show. Hopefully I can keep going with this streak,” she laughed.
