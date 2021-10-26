Just a few months ago Hugo Muñoz was at Driscoll Children’s Hospital for a ruptured appendix. A week after that he had some complications and went back into surgery then again a few days after that.
But he was eager to return to the hospital last week as he was one of 15 former patients picked to be featured on Driscoll Children’s Hospital 2021 Holiday Cards set for his “Cactus Snowman” drawing.
“It was on the last couple of days I was here, I drew the cactus snowman on thank you cards and gave them to the people that helped me like the surgeon and the nurses,” Hugo said. “And now it’s pretty cool to be here for all this.”
The former patients got the red carpet treatment, literally, as they strutted through the hospital on a walk of fame featuring their names on golden stars. They were then applauded and had their pictures taken and signed autographs.
His mother, Laura Muñoz, who is a jailer at the county jail, accompanied him to the event him and was all smiles.
“I told everyone they needed to buy his card,” she laughed. “Maybe I’ll tell Sheriff (Oscar) Rivera, too.”
“This is extremely exciting and I’m so proud. I’m a proud mama right now.”
She said he’s very artistic and at home is always drawing anime characters especially from “Dragonball Z.”
The cards can be purchased at Attic Antique & Gifts and City Chix Boutique, both in Portland, online at www.driscollchildrens.org or by visiting the gift shop at the hospital.
“This is just very cool,” he added. “I never thought one of my drawings would be picked as a card.
“It’s just crazy to me that I’m here today doing all this.”
