SINTON – For first-time Queen contestant Trinity O’Brien, winning the San Patricio & Aransas Counties Agricultural & Homemakers Show Queen Contest wasn’t just another notch on her agricultural achievement belt (see special insert for more on the O’Brien sisters achievements). This was a chance for her to emulate those she looked up to in the past and put herself in the top spot as someone else’s role model.
“It was a long process,” O’Brien recalled. “My sister Taylor’s done it for three years so I’ve definitely learned a lot from her and there’s so much that goes into it.”
She said that at the beginning of the whole process, for which she was nominated for and not even present at the meeting where she was voted to participate, nerves definitely were getting the best of her.
Then a simple Christmas parade put things into perspective and she knew she could at least participate in the pageant and began looking forward it.
O’Brien said that the contestants needed to be well rounded as far as presenting and public speaking – and having a little fun with it.
Prelims for the pageant took place at the beginning of December when O’Brien said she faced different panels of judges during the rounds where she gave a service presentation on her participation with the Extra Special Show she helps out in every year.
Her interview showcased her involvement in FFA and 4-H, where she shared all her memories and highlights of going to contests and then heading state.
But some of her favorite experiences didn’t happen on stage in front of a crowd or panel of judges.
“One of the greatest parts of being in the Queens contest was meeting all the girls,” O’Brien said with a grin. “I didn’t realize how much fun it was going to be going into it.
“I was kind of stressed about being confident enough for the actual event and really nervous going into it but once I met a lot of the girls from all over the county that I could relate to on showing and all of their crazy experiences, it was just so neat meeting them.”
She recalled last Saturday, when the contest took place in Sinton, she began to let loose with the other girls and had fun.
She explained that instead of a talent show portion, the girls would read their biographies but act them out as well, bringing their personalities alive with costumes and props.
“My theme was Fancy Nancy from the the children’s books,” she laughed. “I always loved her growing up – all of her accessories and she was always dressed up and I had birthdays about her when I was little – it was a big part of my childhood and so I definitely wanted to do her.
“But I put a spin on it. I had my big fancy barn in the background and I had a big curly wig on with butterflies and a crown in my hair.
“It looked a little ridiculous but was really cute.”
Then came the walk.
During the interview for this article, O’Brien introduced herself in boots covered in mud, trudging through animal poop without thinking twice.
So just the thought of her strutting down the stage in heels was mind-boggling.
“We definitely practiced that a lot,” she said laughing. “I really enjoyed learning how to walk in heels. I was kind of switching from my boots in the barn to heels.”
Then they announced the top five and O’Brien heard her name.
“We were all super excited to be the top five,” she added. “One of my best friends Stella (Thomas) was with me and then we got our radio ads repaired.”
The top five girls had to do a fake radio ad for the county show with dates and times and had fun with it.
“Then we went back and they deliberated on the scores and we all gave each other hugs, it was a big, big bonding moment for all the girls backstage,” she recalled. “Then they announced Miss Congeniality and Miss Photogenic.
“I was really happy for one of my friends Kadence (Smith) who was Miss Congeniality. She was super sweet the entire time and I’m glad to be friends with her.”
The only big announcement left announcement was who would be Queen?
“Then they announced me as Queen,” O’Brien gushed. “I was shocked just to be in the top five. I was already happy just to be getting a crown but then to be Queen?”
She said she couldn’t wait for all the festivals and parades and getting dressed up all the time for events and representing San Patricio County.
“And, you know, just being a role model to all the kids that are showing, that was always something I aspired to be.
“I’m raising animals so any questions they have I can help and maybe just let girls know that they can be leaders – I want to be that for them.
“I’m just really excited to be Queen.”