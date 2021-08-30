At one point four hospitals served San Patricio County – one in Taft, one in Sinton and two in Aransas Pass. The only remaining one in AP, Care Regional Medical Center, closed two years after Hurricane Harvey damaged it so severely that it couldn’t afford to reopen and closed down for good in May 2019.
Recently, county residents and some department heads were surprised to learn that a new hospital may be on the horizon.
San Patricio County Health Authority Dr. James Mobley and former Portland City Council member Ron Jorgensen began gathering the 100 signatures needed for a petition that would allow county commissioners to hold a special election on Nov. 2 to create a hospital district in the county.
During last week’s commissioners court hearing, Mobley removed his official badge as he headed to the podium to speak as a private citizen and plead his case for the need of a hospital district in the county.
“I have practiced medicine in San Patricio County for 40 years,” he stated. “When I was in the military a lot of my job was not just to provide care, but to provide core care – that is make sure that people have access to quality medical care wherever they are, whatever the circumstances.
“In 2017 we lost our hospital and I spent the rest of the time, along with (Pct. 4 Commissioner Howard Gillespie) trying to figure out how we can get a hospital.
“And I’m here to propose the best way we can do that.”
Hospital district
Mobley said that the county is currently in a ‘sweet spot’ because of the economic and industrial growth the county is currently undergoing and it’s a perfect time to create a hospital district.
Creating a hospital district essentially means that a county build a hospital on its land and charge the residents taxes.
But first things first.
Last week, commissioners voted to allow a special election set for Nov. 2. If it passes, the county can then appoint a temporary hospital board who will be tasked with hiring site selectors that will figure out where to build a brand new hospital. During May 2022 elections, the public can then vote on the hospital board.
“We’ve looked at everything – private entities, nonprofits, everything,” Mobley said. “The only way to do this is going to be a hospital district which means, yes, there will be a tax on the citizens, but what we’re asking you is to pay a little bit to have a hospital that can provide the services that are needed.”
One reason he said that a hospital was needed was when residents in Sinton, Taft and Portland need urgent care, they have to deal with crossing the Harbor Bridge, which is not very reliable due to traffic or accidents shutting it down at any given time.
Cost
Jorgensen said that an ad valorem tax of minimum 10 cents/maximum 30 cents would be added to county residents. He added that the state allows the county to add up to 75 cents but area hospitals in Nueces and Refugio County who also have hospital districts never even reach the 30 cent maximum.
Location
Mobley said that he was very aware that San Pat is a very long and narrow county so finding a location is key.
“If we have a positive vote in November, then we are going to get the smartest people we can find and locate the best place over the entire county.”
He said that no location would be selected before the November special election.
“(The state) has some strict requirements,” Jorgensen added. “It cannot be near substations, cannot be near railroads, cannot be near cemeteries – all kinds of different things that they look at, so we have to go through that process to find the actual site.”
Public information
While Mobley and Jorgensen did admit that the entire process moved swiftly over the past few weeks, it was only to ensure that the hospital district would make the November special election deadline and was in no way intended to sideline the public’s notice.
In fact, the two plan on holding numerous public hearings to inform county residents about the project and answer any and all questions.
“This will create jobs, it will impact the economy and population in the area,” Jorgensen said. “Emergency and patient care will be a lot faster and we’ll do some industrial outreach so if they happen to have an incident, we know how to take care of it.”
“We need community centered care again,” Mobley added. “We can have this hospital meet the needs of this community.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•