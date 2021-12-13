After Winter Storm Uri tore through South Texas in February, St. Paul residents Terri Phillips and her husband noticed a small herd of deer that had appeared on their property. Fascinated by the new wildlife near their home, they bought a feeder for them and cameras to watch as they grew healthier over the next few months.
Then Phillips began to see something strange appear on the cameras which was spooking the small herd. Then she saw it again and again.
“It started with a ‘Is that a bat?’” she said. “At first I wasn’t sure of what I was seeing in the pictures and after a month or two I finally got clear shots – it was two drones flying down low around the feeder and around the deer herd.
“We realized that this had been going on for a while.
“I thought back to strange noises and eerie feelings I had while outside and well, it is unsettling to say the least. The deer are out at night, my cameras record at night, and the drone is flying at night.”
She said she contacted the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office, which came out a few times but nothing happened after that.
Phillips then contacted the local game warden’s office and they, too, came out to pay her a visit one night after seeing the drone once again bothering the deer.
“Since the nature of harassment was geared more towards the deer herd, we were able to text the game warden one evening when we physically laid eyes on the drone,” Phillips said. “We texted him because we believe the person must have a scanner because every time law enforcement shows up, they’re gone.
“So he came out and saw it, too, and he leapt through bushes and over fences and everything else but he never was able to find the drone or the drone operators.”
She said she was disappointed that he was unable to find the operator, but was glad someone else had seen the drones which she said made her feel like she wasn’t crazy.
She told the game warden that her husband had wanted to just go out and shoot them down, but according to the FAA’s Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Regulations, that could be illegal.
“This is totally understandable, but does not give us viable options to handle the problem on our own,” she added. “From the looks of these regulations, it seems there are quite a few areas in which the drones trespassing on our property might be in violation, but I’m not sure.”
Phillips said there needs to be more done to educate residents about what drones can and cannot do and if the operator is out there reading this story, they need to realize they are harassing the wildlife and need to stop.
“We have told most of our neighbors about the drones in hopes of getting some idea who owns them,” she added. “But no one had any idea the drones were flying, no one has seen them.
“I finally arrived at the conclusion that I just appear crazy telling folks about this situation,” she laughed.
Until the drones stop buzzing their new wildlife neighbors, the Phillips continue to watch the skies in hopes they become clear once more.
“We continue to video tape the drone activity and patrol our property and inform law enforcement when we see the drone,” Phillips said.
“I have faced my fear of going outside under scrutiny by this object and hope to someday conquer the fear.
“And the drone.”
