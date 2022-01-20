With industry being a major player in San Patricio County – and more coming on the horizon – Taft resident and Steel Dynamics Inc. employee Stephanie Hajducek is making sure the local growth doesn’t leave young women behind.
In 2017, Hajducek attended the first Women in Industry conference in the Houston area since she is in fact a woman working in industry.
The Women in Industry conference will be held in Galveston on March 24, 2022, at the Moody Gardens Convention Center. Keynote speakers include Americas Worley Group President Karen Sobel and Baytown’s ExxonMobil Chemical Plant shift team leader Kesha Creeks-Williams.
“What I noticed when I went was there were busloads of girls from local schools that were brought in to attend the event through sponsorships with local industry companies,” Hajducek said. “So, for the next conference in 2022 I thought I would ask my boss if maybe we could take some girls from Sinton High School to this year’s conference.
“He was really supportive and said that’s maybe something we could do so let’s look into it.”
Hajducek added that her boss, Trevor Ryals, sales manager for SDI Southwest Sinton Division, approved it along with their leadership team and she was off to the races. She said that she began to think, if SDI was willing to support this type of initiative, why wouldn’t other area companies do the same?
She went from high school to high school all over the county and began talking to principals who were overjoyed with the idea of sending their female students to attend such a conference. She also reached out to companies such as Voestelpine, Chemours and Airforce Turbine Service (ATS) who jumped at the opportunity to sponsor additional schools in the county.
“What started as me asking my boss if we could load up a few girls in our company van and take them to the conference has turned in to busloads of girls from our area getting to go,” Hajducek continued. “I’m still hearing from additional companies that are interested in being sponsors.
“It’s truly amazing to see the support that this is getting.”
County schools and industry are providing bus transportation, tickets to the conference and chaperones to make sure local young women get the opportunity to see that there’s a place for them in the male-dominated industrial workplace.
“I just thought we have all these girls in our area and it’s just a great opportunity, especially for the girls that don’t know what they want to do after high school or the ones that can’t afford to go to four years of college and need to get into the workforce as soon as possible,” Hajducek added. “I want to show them that there’s these jobs out there for them if they’re willing to step outside of their comfort zone, which is what I did.”
Hajducek also said that she didn’t attend college right after graduation but eventually found her path working in the oil and gas industry before landing at SDI.
“I want to show girls that they don’t have to go into the medical field or cosmetology just because they feel that’s the only thing out there for them,” she said. “I mean, if you’re passionate about that and that’s what you want to do as a career, then that’s great, but I’m trying to reach the ones that don’t know what they want to do, and just kind of give them that little push.”
One of the constant complaints about officials throughout the county is that the local youth are graduating high school and leaving, whether it be for work or school, and leaving San Pat without the next generation of leaders.
“I do feel secondary education is important and for the girls that want to attend Texas A&M or UT in Austin or Baylor in Waco, that’s great, but come back to San Pat County and be an engineer for Cheniere or Voestelpine or a metallurgist for SDI,” Hajducek said.
She said this would be a great opportunity to keep them in the area because of the overabundance of industry jobs that are currently here as well as the ones coming very soon.
For more information, contact Hajducek at stephanie@thisonesforthegals.com or visit www.gulfcoastcc.org.
“I want to create awareness for what’s out there and what’s possible,” Hajducek continued. “There’s kind of a gap between our high schools and industry that we’re trying to close.
“I’m just really passionate about helping the girls in our area because I was that girl coming out of my senior year not knowing what I wanted to do and was just sort of spinning my wheels for a while.
“I think girls have a really great opportunity right now and I’m going to help them take advantage of it all.”
