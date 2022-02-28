Steel Dynamics Inc., in 2019, shocked the Coastal Bend, and some parts of the world, when it announced that Sinton would be the home of its new facility.
Since then, Sinton, along with San Patricio County, began preparing for the massive growth that was coming on the heels of the $1.9 billion, 2,600-acre facility and 600 employees that would be working there. Since announcing the project, the Sinton landscape has changed as the SDI plant sprouted in the distance and can now be seen from the highway.
On Feb. 9, the facility officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony that included original company co-founders and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott himself showing up to wish them well.
“The price of success is hard work, dedication to the job at hand and the determination to deliver, whether you succeed or not, and apply the best of ourselves to that task,” SDI Senior Vice President of Strategic Projects Glenn A. Pushis said. “It’s been a great honor to lead this extraordinary team of men and women in accomplishing the goal of constructing Steel Dynamics newest project, the Southwest – Sinton Division.
“I’ve been humbled by their accomplishments and am so very proud of what they have done here.
“The construction of this facility has been a long uphill battle through many challenges. The two largest of these challenges are the unprecedented weather events that we’ve had here in South Texas, as you all know, and who can forget that worldwide pandemic that has radically changed the way we live and work every day for the past two years.
“Despite these challenges, this team persevered.”
He told the audience the now famous story of why the steel facility’s project name was Buffalo. He said that unlike most animals, when a storm is coming in, buffalo race toward it to face it head on.
“This team has kept their heads down facing the challenges of engineering and constructing a facility of this size and they never looked back,” Pushis said. “My hat is off to each and every one of you.”
He also announced at the event that SDI will be rebuilding the Sinton Little League baseball fields that have fallen into disrepair at Rob and Bessie Welder Park in Sinton. Since SDI announced it would be coming to town, the company has donated millions of dollars for projects as part of its numerous charitable initiatives.
“To all of South Texas, San Patricio County and to the city of Sinton, our new home, thank you very much,” Pushis added.
One of SDI’s three original co-founders, SDI President & CEO Mark Millett, was also on hand, excited to open the second largest steel mill in the U.S.
“It’s wonderful to be here to celebrate another momentous occasion for SDI and the growth of our company.” Millett told the audience. “It’s a phenomenal day for us and hopefully a phenomenal day for you.”
Millett said that SDI is the only mill in the U.S. that can produce the 84 inch-wide, 1 inch-thick coils of steel which makes the facility one-of-a-kind.
“The world’s eyes have been on you for 18 months and you’ve done a marvelous job,” he continued. “Thank you, each and every one of you.”
The facility is already kicking off phase two of the project and building another portion of the already massive mill. Several other steel facilities are also located on campus with one, JM Steel, already open.
“With this almost $2 billion capital investment as well as 600 new jobs, this is a huge investment for the future of Sinton as well as the future of the entire Coastal Bend region,” Gov. Abbott said. “Steel matters.”
Abbott handed Millett a signed a proclamation for “the meaningful role they’re playing in the great state of Texas” along with a Texas flag that was flown over the capital in facility’s honor.
“As you heard, this is one of the largest steel producers in the entire country. It’s a fantastic company to have operating here in Texas. They have a strong operating culture. They are dedicated to the employees as well as to the communities in which they operate.
“With the Texas economy moving more than ever before, the need for steel is growing in the Lone Star State. Thank you for being here.”
