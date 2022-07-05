For the past hundred years, the Port of Corpus Christi has been a key economic engine in the Coastal Bend.
Sean Strawbridge, the port’s current chief executive officer, is set on keeping that tradition alive and also on making an even bigger impact.
Now in his fifth year as the CEO of the port, Strawbridge has overseen the port’s and the Coastal Bend’s massive growth.
That growth, Strawbridge said, stems largely from one thing: energy.
The port, Strawbridge says, is “the largest energy gateway in the United States.”
In 2010, the Port of Corpus Christi ranked sixth in the nation in total tonnage with 73.7 million total tons.
By 2020, the port had moved to third in the nation – behind only the Port of Houston and the Port of South Louisiana – with 150.8 million tons, representing a 104.7% growth rate in 10 years.
From 2019 to 2020, the port saw its tonnage grow by 35.5%. The other 11 ports in the top 12, meanwhile, all saw their tonnage drop by at least 1.9% over that same span.
Earlier this month, the port announced that its tonnage for 2021 was 167.3 million tons, a nearly 11% increase over the 2020 tonnage mark.
“Much of that (growth) has been driven by the proliferation of energy production in the Permian Basin, which we’re the natural tributary or the natural gateway, if you will, for the movement of that oil and gas overseas,” Strawbridge said during an exclusive interview with Coastal Bend Publishing last month.
As the port has grown under Strawbridge’s watch, it has helped attract new businesses to the Coastal Bend – companies like Voestalpine, Cheniere, Exxon and Steel Dynamics.
“Investment begets investment,” Strawbridge said when discussing the massive growth the Coastal Bend has seen over the past decade.
“Steel Dynamics wouldn’t have come here if Voestalpine wasn’t here making a quality iron product that Steel Dynamics can utilize for their operations,” said Strawbridge, who played a key role in luring Steel Dynamics to San Patricio County.
“We fully anticipate more around the Steel Dynamics investment, more around Voestalpine.”
Growth means change, Strawbridge said, and sometimes change is painful.
“Change is hard. For most of us change is hard. San Patricio has seen a lot of change and will continue to see change,” he said.
“You’ll see some new faces, you’ll see some new names, you’ll see some new investors, and we all have to be able to adapt for that.”
As an outspoken supporter of industry and the positive impacts of growth, Strawbridge’s name and face has been at the forefront of much of the change the area has seen recently.
His unwavering commitment to growing the port and the Coastal Bend has landed him in the crosshairs of some local leaders, including San Patricio County Judge David Krebs.
Krebs – like other local leaders – has been critical of the port’s decision to purchase property in San Patricio County and then lease that land to businesses.
That practice, Krebs said, removes the property from the tax roll and ultimately costs San Patricio County money because the Port of Corpus Christi, as a government agency, is tax exempt and doesn’t have to pay property taxes for the land it owns.
“Anybody who says that the port buying land is bad for their counties or the municipalities doesn’t understand a port authority, doesn’t understand our model,” Strawbridge said.
“San Patricio County owns property. They don’t pay taxes. Portland, the city owns property, they don’t pay taxes. Ingleside, the city owns property, they don’t pay taxes. Why? Well, they’re tax exempt government agencies.
“The Port of Corpus Christi is the same. It’s a sovereign, independent, tax exempt government entity, no different than those other government agencies.”
Strawbridge admitted that the property comes off the tax roll, but that doesn’t mean San Patricio County won’t benefit from a company building on port property.
“When Voestalpine first opened up, and this was before Exxon was operational and Cheniere was operational, Voestalpine on port property, became the largest corporate taxpayer in San Patricio County,” Strawbridge said. “Even though the land itself is not taxable because it’s owned by the port, any improvements that are built on top of it are improvements that are subject to ad valorem tax.
“When you look at the 300-plus employees or the 4,000 construction workers, the taxes that they pay, the money that they spend in the neighborhoods, the properties that they buy, you know, those jobs that are created have a positive accretive impact on local and municipal and regional governments.
“The biggest corporate taxpayer now in San Patricio County is either going to be Cheniere, (Gulf Coast Growth Ventures) or Steel Dynamics, none of which would have come here if it wasn’t for the port.
“Without exception, every port property that’s been developed has had nothing, but a positive impact for the municipalities and counties.”
Strawbridge said that the port’s strategy of purchasing land is just another form of an economic development incentive.
“Here’s the thought, if the port owns property, and it leases that under long term lease agreements, up to say 50 years to a private company, and they don’t have to pay property tax, isn’t that a form of economic development incentive?” Strawbridge pondered.
“That money is just as green as anybody else’s. To us it is. And it’s shifting the burden of offering those incentives away from the counties and away from the school districts. Let the port take that on.
“... Any port development, without exception, has a positive accretive impact on the tax revenues, which brings more infrastructure, more public safety, better education. And ultimately, that increases the overall prosperity and livability of the region.”
Strawbridge said the port will continue the practice of purchasing land because it is committed to helping drive economic growth.
“We are a fabric of this community and have been for a century and will continue to be,” he said. “And unlike a private company, we are a government agency, with a mandate to the environmental protections, to supporting the community, to supporting education and workforce development, to supporting job creation and economic development.
“We’ve done that for a century, we’ll continue to do that.”
The commitment to protecting the environment, Strawbridge said, is shown in the port’s policy of using 100% renewable energy.
In 2017, the Port of Corpus Christi became the first port in the world to shift to 100% renewable energy.
“We made that decision,” Strawbridge said, “because, number one, it was possible, because of the proliferation of renewable energy production in Texas. ... And number two, we did it even though we knew it was going to cost us more money, it’s the right thing to do, to establish that leadership position, to set up, you know, a high watermark by which others could emulate.”
Strawbridge, during his numerous personal appearances throughout the region, regularly touts the successes of the port.
But, he said there is still work to do in educating the public, something he laments.
“What’s clear to me is that we have not done a good job in keeping this community as informed and educated about what the port is, and the importance of the port and the role of the port for the region, the state, the nation and globally,” he said.
“When I travel nationally and internationally, we are recognized. Globally, we are a recognized institution that has tremendous respect.
“But we come back home, and there are local elected officials and members of the community who either don’t understand, don’t want to understand, or don’t fully value or know the importance of this institution out there in the rest of the world.
“In our ecosystem of ports, we’re a player. And I think we punch above our weight. And I think we do a good job. But there’s always room for improvement.”
Doing more to educate the people of the Coastal Bend about the importance of the port is one of his short-term goals, Strawbridge said.
Strawbridge’s list of long-term goals for the port has just one entry – carrying on the tradition the port has built over the past century.
“Long term,” he said, “we want to continue to be a trusted, vital, viable economic engine for the region, as we have been for the last 100 years.”
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•