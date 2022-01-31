Every year people from all over the world vote on their favorite quilt shop for ByAnnie.com’s Local Quilt Shop Contest. More than 4,100 quilt shops were nominated with A Touch of Patience Quilting located in Taft landing in the top 100.
While it is definitely a massive feat for a small quilting shop on the outskirts of Taft, it was one owner Patience Ford knew nothing about.
“You would’ve thought they would call,” she laughed.
The local quilt shop celebrated it’s three year anniversary in September. Before that she had a long-arming business next door. For those not in the know, long arming is sewing together a quilt top and quilt backing into a finished quilt often with an intricate design.
“It started when I was a child but our family did not quilt,” Ford said. “But our family was very much into sewing.
“Wedding dresses, prom dresses, suits, cowboy dresses – everything was homemade, so basically it was a family thing.”
She said her family would go to Corpus Christi nearly every Saturday and she would look at the newest patterns and fabrics. While she said she’s always loved fabric, she was not a fan of sewing. She told a story about making her uncle a robe for Christmas one year which was really bad. It was lopsided and there was a hole in the pocket.
“He wore that thing until the threads were gone,” she said. “Needless to say I was no seamstress.
“But in 1997, my very dear friend lost her 11-year-old daughter in an accident. In order to help her cope with the loss, we took a quilting class together and I found my niche.
“And I’ve done it ever since.”
Since finding her calling she’s made hundreds of T-shirt and memory quilts for people but she kept seeing quilting stores closing down all around her until the closest one left was across the bridge in Corpus Christi.
“So people kept coming to me and saying ‘You need to do it,’” Ford recalled. “I put it off for about a year and a half and then finally I was like ‘Oh my gosh, we really do need something on this side of the bridge.’
We had nothing over here because there was no fabric, there was nothing except Walmart. My husband said if I could make it work here and not go in debt, I could do it here on the property.
“So here we are”
A Touch of Patience Quilting is located on the outskirts of Taft amongst farms and ranches on 8083 County Road 95C, seemingly in the middle of nowhere. She also suggests people looking for her shop use the name of the business in the GPS app, not the address or they may end up in San Antonio, then follow the directions and just when you think you’re lost, you’ll see it.
But even with its remote location, the shop is packed on most days.
“Quilters will go wherever they need to go,” she laughed. “We love road trips so they’ll search you out.
“And I’ve become really good friends with a lot of winter Texans. It’s sad when they leave, but I’m really excited when they come back. I love my winter Texans.”
She’s also pretty popular with the high school girls who come in and get their fabric from the shop for their livestock show projects, having helped a few get some major kudos – and big bucks – along the way.
Hanna Brant, of Taft FFA, took the Grand Champion Textile and Reserve Champion Handicraft titles at the 2021 San Patricio-Aransas Counties A&H Show for her quilt and sewing skills.
Emma Womack, from Corpus Christi, also comes by the shop to get her fabric and just took the Grand Champion in Creative Stitcheries at the Nueces County Livestock Show.
When asked why her quilt shop is one of the top 100 quilt shops in the world one of her winter Texans, Karen Noble from Missouri, stepped up to answer.
“Because she takes the time to talk to each and every customer,” Noble said. “She comes around and helps them pick out the fabrics and lays them out in a pattern. Then the ladies get to pick what they want.
“She might spend an hour with them and sell two yards of fabric.”
Anyone wanting to support the quilt shop can head over to www.byannie.com/lqs-contest between now and Feb. 28 and cast a vote for A Touch of Patience Quilting. For custom orders or more information visit www.atouchofpatiencequilting.com or www.facebook.com/atouchofpatiencequilting.
“I just love fabric, I love the feel and the smell – I guess my mother did that to me,” Ford laughed. “But I’m here, I’m open and I’m just loving every minute of it.”
