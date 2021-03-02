Getting to be an All-State Band member is no easy task. But to do it for four years straight, especially during a pandemic, is nearly impossible.
Taft ISD senior and band percussionist Michael Vara has done just that. He not only overcame a very challenging school year, hopping back and forth from in-person learning to virtual learning as the school battled positive cases and closed for weeks, but also tragedy struck in his personal life as well.
“This year was especially different in that we didn’t start in person school until the middle of September,” Vara said. “So I didn’t really have that practice time I normally would. Summer band would start at the end of July or early August so I can only practice the snare drum from my house. I couldn’t practice the mallets or the timpani until I got to actual school.
“That kind of set me back, but I really wanted this, and I ended up putting in even more practice time this year.”
Vara said he always had a feel for music because he grew up in a musical household. His father would walk around the house playing guitar and his mother, a Taft graduate, played the trumpet – an instrument his two other brothers picked up, and one he planned on pursuing as well.
“When I got to sixth grade and was signing up for band class they looked at my schedule and said you’re not going to be able to be in the trumpet class because you have an honors class here, and we’re not going to be able to move your honors class,” Vara added. “So, the only choice for me was to play percussion.
“At the end of the day I was stuck with percussion,” he laughed. “I ended up falling in love with the instrument.
“Well, many instruments, I guess. Anything you can tap on is really a percussion instrument. I really fell in love with the instrument, and it got me here today.”
In July of last year, Vara and his family contracted COVID-19.
He said that they didn’t have any symptoms and got over it pretty quickly.
Except for his father.
The guitar-loving head of the household ended up in the hospital and after fighting the virus for months, passed away in September.
“I don’t know how to explain it,” Vara said. “It was hard to find the same motivation as previous years because he was always motivating me to go practice, and he was always proud of me when I would make the state band.
“It was just different this year because he wasn’t there pushing me to do better.”
In the end, Vara knew he needed to overcome every obstacle in front of him and make All-State Band one last time for his dad, which he recently accomplished for the fourth time in a row.
“It’s how I express myself to everyone else, to whoever I’m playing for,” Vara added. “I put my emotions into the music. If I have a long day at school, or a stressful day at school, I always have the band hall to release those emotions, and it makes the music more ... more lively, I guess. To me it’s not my music, but the way I play the music that takes it over the top.”
While a little shy and quiet, once Vara gets to talking about music, it’s hard to get him to stop. He plans on heading to either Texas A&M-Kingsville or the University of Texas in San Antonio after graduating where he plans on pursuing music education and pass on his love for music to the next generation.
While overcoming such a tumultuous year and making to All-State Band yet again, the acknowledgment is not lost on him.
“I feel very honored to be able to receive this achievement because I know not a lot of people have received this, but it was definitely hard work to get to where I’m at now,” he said. “I’m glad it paid off because there were so many setbacks this year.
“I always look forward to going to the state convention every year because there’s a lot of different people, but they all have that same passion for music.
“And whenever we practice as an ensemble it just sounds so good – it’s kind of moving actually, especially when that concert comes up and you see everyone in the big auditorium.
“It’s a good feeling.”
