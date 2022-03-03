Taft resident and Steel Dynamics Inc. employee Stephanie Hajducek has been busy the past few months reaching out to schools and informing them about the Women in Industry conference which will be held in Galveston on March 24. She’s been getting sponsors for travel and hotel accommodations for the overnight stay and will be taking close to 200 young women from the county.
In Taft, Gulf Coast Growth Ventures has sponsored a group of 30 girls more than eager to find out what jobs are available for women as they gear up to graduate high school and head out on their next chapter in life.
And these young women aren’t just sitting around letting the men take all the jobs.
“I’m interested in the industry because it’s something that not many females do,” Taft junior Adacely Aguirre said. “And welding is something that I enjoy doing a lot.”
Taft High School Counselor Melissa Soto Vasquez said that the women’s conference is a perfect opportunity for young ladies to find out what exactly is out there in terms of careers as the workspace changes, especially in the county.
“I think that females are no longer just going to be nurses, and teachers,” Vasquez said. “Those are wonderful careers, but there’s new horizons opening for females. They can actually get down and dirty with the guys as industry pipefitters or welders and this conference is a way to open their horizons.
“Not only are they going to be getting out of Taft for a little while and traveling to Galveston, they’ll be getting to meet people who are already in the industry.”
She said that the women in the industry can also act like a guide to opportunities they might not know exist for females in a male dominant workplace.
Ag mechanics teacher Bailee Kilgore added, “I think it’s really important for the girls to attend a conference like this because I actually come from a family of industry and I teach some of the industry classes at the school. And the girls actually sometimes surpass their male counterparts because of the amount of attention to detail that they pay to their work and the fine details that they can notice.
“They’re surpassing the males or working right there even with them.
“There are also other opportunities in those offices, in their medical offices, police offices; these refineries are like little cities, so there’s unlimited opportunities for them.”
Another positive aspect for female students in the county is that the jobs are coming to them and will be nearby in case they want to stay closer to home.
“I think it’s great to have an opportunity to work close to your home so you won’t have to miss out on holidays or birthday parties or just small family things like that,” Taft senior Janelle Lopez said. “And you get to come home to the support of your community. You never have to worry about being on your own in a sense, and it’s nice to just have that support around you at all times.”
Taft junior Mariah Vara added, “It feels nice to know that you get to stay here and not feel like you’re not part of the city anymore because I know that that’s how some people feel. They’ve been separated for so long and have to wait until their vacation to come back home.
“There’s all these places popping up and everything is growing around us so we have more opportunities now.”
Aguirre added that while she would like to go away for college, it’s nice to know that if she chooses to come back one day there are employment opportunities waiting for her at home.
“I think it’s important for these girls to know that there are opportunities for them here, so if they want to go out and see other stuff they can, knowing there’s something here besides the typical go-to’s in the area, like hospitality or education or nursing,” Kilgore said.
“They didn’t know that these refineries opened up opportunities for them or the petrochemical plants or working in construction, these all opened opportunities for them that otherwise nobody would have thought of.
“So I’m all about them finding opportunities that they didn’t know about.”
So what are these young women looking forward to most at the conference?
“I’m excited just to see what male dominant roles will have spots for females,” Lopez said. “And maybe even those roles will become female dominant roles one day
“I’m also excited to see what else is out there besides nursing or teaching. I think we shouldn’t have to feel like we’re limited just because we’re females.
“We should have the exact same playing field as males, we should be on the same level if not higher.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•