Industry is pouring into San Patricio County and is showing no signs of slowing. With new industry comes new 312 tax abatements, which is essentially a tax break from the county which keeps them from paying their full taxes for usually 10 years.
While it may not seem like an ideal situation when it comes to the county holding off on collecting millions, it’s a tactic the county has relied on to entice new businesses to come to the area.
Cheniere Energy just recently visited Commissioners Court to adjust its abatements because of a construction schedule change. While it was planning on building large trains (tanks to hold their liquefied natural gas), it decided to instead build smaller ones which pushed back those tax abatements start dates to Jan. 1, 2025. The tax abatements on the three large trains it already has will end Dec. 31, 2025.
For Train one, the capital investment to the county will be $1.5 billion and 90 permanent jobs when the abatement runs out in Dec. 31, 2025. For Trains two and three, it will be $750 million each with 35 permanent jobs for each train with the Train two abatement running out in Dec. 31, 2026, and Train three expiring Dec. 31, 2029.
For Trains four and five, Cheniere plans on paying $1.5 billion each when the abatements are over and will have 35 permanent jobs for each train once the abatements are over in 2035 and 2036.
But that doesn’t mean the company isn’t paying anything to the county until the abatements are complete.
While Cheniere is receiving 100% tax abatements from the county for 10 years, it is paying $2 million per year in Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) payments for Train one and $1 million each for Trains two through five.
San Patricio County Pct. 3 Commissioner Lilly Wilkinson said, “Cheniere has been a really good industrial partner for the county and I appreciate what they’ve done as far as PILOT payments.”
Not all abatements are as clean cut at Cheniere’s.
Apex Wind, known as Midway, is one of the many wind farms located in the county and has a capital investment of $253 million with 120 temporary jobs and eight permanent ones when its nine-year abatement is over on Dec. 31, 2027. It will receive 100% abatement for years one through three, 90% for years four and five, 60% for years six and seven and 40% for years eight and nine. It also has a separate agreement with the county to pay for road repair and improvements on county roads it is using to bring in the massive wind turbine parts.
One major issue with tax abatements, though, is that, once they expire, companies seek a change in appraisal value to lower their tax burden.
RWE Renewables America, which owns a wind farm in Taft, did just that.
In 2020, RWE came to commissioners for a tax abatement on the new El Algodon Alto Wind Farm LLC wind farm, owned by RWE Renewables America, and covers the Mathis, Sinton and Odem-Edroy school districts.
The company was embroiled in a lawsuit with the Taft Independent School District at the time, which provided a cause for concern for county commissioners.
“I think it’s really important to remember that as a corporate citizen, we’re just exercising our right to question what we see on these recent valuations with no disrespect to the appraisal district,” RWE Renewables America spokesman Michael Sivore said at the Nov. 30 commissioners court meeting.
Sivore added that the recent valuation places the two wind farms in Taft at nearly $200 million more than a third party valuation.
“If they come in and want to cut their valuation by $100 million dollars, that’s about a million dollars a year that the school is going to lose,” San Patricio County Appraisal District Vice Chairman Bill T. Wilson II said at the time.
Eventually, RWE received a six-year abatement. Its capital investment will be $212 million with 10 permanent jobs beginning in Jan. 1, 2022. Its abatement calls for 0% tax liability for year one and 100% for years two through six, and it will pay between $5-7 million for road work and repairs near Mathis.
Some residents have been wary of abatements such as outspoken Portland resident Erroll Summerlin, who said at a recent commissioners meeting, “I don’t know if any citizens in the county really know how much tax revenue to the county is being abated here.
“Okay, the PILOT payments, those payments in lieu of taxes, those don’t come close to what the county would otherwise receive. Everyone knows that Cheniere would not enter into an agreement and agree to pay taxes if it wasn’t a benefit for them.
“This was an ideal location for them because they have the port, the natural gas pipelines coming in so we didn’t need to give them a 312 agreement.”
Summerlin also brought up the Chapter 381 Economic Development Incentive Agreement the county entered into with Voestalpine which states as long as the company complies with employing more than 150 workers and paying its taxes on time – which amounts to $3,090,935.05 in management and operations (M&O) and $645,059.86 in road & bridge county special taxes, for a total of $3,735,994.91 – it is entitled to a 90% reimbursement.
Earlier this year, the county reimbursed the company $3,362,395.42.
That agreement was made in 2013, before the county was a hotbed of industrial activity and the county judge was Terry Simpson.
Sumerlin continued, “I would ask you in the future to be very wary of these abatements. We got what we got, now, there’s no turning back. But in the future we need to look at these very hard – a lot harder than they were when Judge (Terry) Simpson was here.”
County Judge David Krebs responded, “Since I have taken over this court they’ve got a lot stronger. And I’ll tell you right now there will never be another 381 written in this county as long as I’m county judge because that was a disaster. It was a disaster for the county and we do not need any more of those.
“We are looking real hard now at the abatement schedule that we put into effect.”
The abatement schedule and information for other industries in the county is as follows:
• Steel Dynamics Inc. – 10 year term beginning Jan. 1, 2021, $1.8 billion capital investment, 500 permanent jobs, years one through three 100% (2021-2023), years four through 10 70% (2024-2030). This does not include special road and bridge or interest and sinking funds.
• Chemours – 10 year term beginning Jan. 1, 2017, $140 million capital investment, 260 temporary jobs, 45 permanent jobs since 2018, years one and two 100% (2017-2018), year three 70% (2019), year four 60% (2020), year five 50% (2021), year six 40% (2022), year seven 30% (2023), year eight 20% (2024) and years nine and 10 10% (2025-2026).Only M&O tax rate abated.
• Exxon Mobil Corp. – 10 years with abatement beginning the second calendar year following commencement of construction, capital investment: real property $648,825,000; personal property $25,000,000; inventory/supplies $25,000,000, 85 permanent jobs, years one through three 100% (2020-2022), years four through 10 70% (2023-2029). Only M&O tax rate abated.
• GCGV Asset Holding LLC – 10 year term beginning the second calendar year following commencement of construction, capital investment: real property $4,124,850,000; personal property $50,000,000; inventory/supplies $50,000,000, 230 permanent jobs, years one through three 100% (2020-2022), years four through 10 70% (2023-2029). Only M&O tax rate abated.
• SABIC – 10 year term beginning the second calendar year following commencement of construction, capital investment: real property $650,000,000; personal property $25,000,000; inventory/supplies $25,000,000, 85 permanent jobs, years one through three 100% (2020-2022), years four through 10 70% (2023-2029). Only M&O tax rate abated.
• Ingleside Ethylene and Occidental Chemical Corp. – 10 year term beginning May 2017, $1.1 billion capital investment, 600 temporary jobs, 100 permanent with owners and 40 permanent with contractors and subcontractors, years one through five 100% of all county property tax (2017-2021), year six 100% of county property taxes except Special Road and Bridge Property Tax (2022), year seven 95% of county property taxes except Special Road and Bridge Property Tax (2023), year eight 90% of county property taxes except Special Road and Bridge Property Tax (2024), year nine 85% of county property taxes except Special Road and Bridge Property Tax (2025), year 10 80% of county property taxes except Special Road and Bridge Property Tax (2026).
Oxy Ingleside Energy Center, LLC and Oxy Ingleside Oil Terminal, LLC (New Owner Moda Midstream March 26, 2019) – Five year term beginning 2017, capital investment $135,000,000, 265 temporary jobs, 20 permanent jobs year one 80% (2017), year two 70% (2018), year three 60% (2019), year four 50% (2020) and year five 40% (2021). Only M&O tax rate abated.
Pacific Wind Development LLC. – Nine year term beginning Jan. 1, 2019, $196 million capital investment, 120 temporary jobs, nine permanent jobs beginning Jan. 1, 2020, Year one 100% (2019), years two through nine 60% (2020-2027), PILOT payments $150,000 began Jan. 31, 2020. Only M&O tax rate abated.
• TEDA TPCO America Corporation – 10 year term beginning January 1, 2013, 1,000 temporary jobs, 400 permanent jobs, years one through five 100%, year six 85% (2018), year seven 70% (2019), year eight 55% (2020), year nine 40% (2021) and year 10 25% (2022). Annual abatement amount has been reduced for not meeting the required 400 jobs.
