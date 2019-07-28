Mathis – Despite the lack of coffee shops in this city’s history, owners Natalie Espinoza and Monica Gonzales opened “The Jar” on July 12 at 322 1/2 E. San Patricio Ave.
“I’ve been living in Mathis for five years and I have yet to see a coffee shop,” said Espinoza. “I just see a lot of taquerias.”
Espinoza said that one of the reasons why her and Gonzales opened the coffee shop is because there is not one located near Mathis.
“We’re here in town, we don’t always really go out much, so you have a little coffee shop here (now),” said Espinoza.
The Jar offers a diverse menu. Serving coffee, hot chocolate, frozen blends, pastries and daily lunch specials.
Additionally, the shop has free WiFi and a community library where customers can exchange and leave books all for free.
Before moving to Mathis, Espinoza used to own a coffee shop in San Antonio.
“I used to have a coffee shop in San Antonio. So I knew that I wanted to do it again, but I didn’t think it was possible with the lifestyle I had before,” she said.
Espinoza lost her coffee shop to drug addiction. After hitting rock bottom and asking her mother for help, she came to Mathis to get treated for her addiction at the Alabaster Jar Ministry.
The Rapha House and Alabaster Jar Ministry is a non-profit rehab facility that specializes in the treatment of substance abuse, opioid addiction and alcoholism.
“(The Alabaster Jar Ministry) is where God started to restore my life,” said Espinoza. “My life started to get back on track.”
“Ever since I gave my life to the Lord, God has just been opening doors, and I just figured, OK, well, this is where he wants me to plant this coffee shop. And this is where it’s going to be. It’s going to be in Mathis.”
Espinoza said the name of the coffee shop, The Jar, is a dedication to God and the Alabaster Jar Ministry.
“I wanted to say thank you, God, for everything you’ve done,” said Espinoza.
Both owners stated The Jar is not your typical coffee shop.
“I make I make do with what I have and a great product comes out at every time,” Espinoza said. “You’re going to leave satisfied, you’re going to leave with a smile on your face. And you’re going to leave here knowing that it’s more than a coffee shop.”
The Jar is now open and will have a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony with the city of Mathis and Mathis Economic Development Corporation on Aug. 2 at 10 a.m.