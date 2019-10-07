SINTON – Thanks to third grader Sommer Spencer, Sinton is now home to its first Free Little Library.
Little Free Library is a worldwide nonprofit organizations that inspires a love of reading, builds community, and sparks creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges around the world.
As of July 2019, there are more than 90,000 registered Little Free Libraries throughout the world.
Leah Spencer, Sommer’s mother, said Sommer has been working on this project since early August.
As a part of Sommer’s home schooling curriculum, she has completed a community-based project each year.
In her first year, Sommer and Leah created a program called Angel Gowns.
“We sew burial gowns for stillborn babies made out of donated wedding dresses,” Leah said.
“You can’t buy one in a store because they’re for small babies so you can’t just go get a newborn outfit to put on them,” said Lily Henkhaus Wilkinson, Sommer’s grandmother. “So they make them out of wedding dresses. And Leah cuts out and has all the pearls and all the trim on them. And they’re real pretty.”
For her second year, Sommer and Leah participated in the national group called Quilt’s of Valor. She and Leah made hand sewn quilts for veterans to honor them for their service.
In May the two held a special ceremony at the Butter Churn, awarding 20 veterans the quilts they had made. They plan to do so again in November for Veterans Day.
Leah said all the projects Sommer has participated in are still in full affect. Now, Sommer will have a third project to add.
On Friday Sept. 27, the Sinton Chamber of Commerce held a dedication for Sommer’s Free Little Library. The event was sponsored by Leah and Ram House Movers.
Members of Sinton’s Chamber of Commerce brought books to donate to the Free Little Library.
With a giant pair of scissors, Sommer cut the ceremonial ribbon and revealed the creative project she has worked so hard on.
The brightly colored library stands on a post covered with bottle caps. Two plants sit on each side, with a windowed door showcases the books that are currently available.
The small library has two plaques stating it is officially registered with the national Free Little Library organization.
With each book already in the library, Sommer has a unique stamp on each that reads “Sommer’s Free Library #92621; Always a gift -–never for sale, Sinton, Texas.” The stamp also showcase a flying unicorn in the middle.
Members of the community are now invited to donate and pick up books at Sommer’s Free Little Library at 520 Ave. D in Sinton.
The Sinton Chamber of Commerce will also be taking book donations at their office during their business hours. The office is located 218 W. Sinton St.