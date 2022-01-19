by Paul Gonzales
Since 1998, Portland residents have complained about the congestion on Broadway Boulevard around the The Bay Ridge subdivision between U.S. Highway 181 and Meadowbrook Drive.
With new residential and commercial developments coming soon, residents once again raised their concerns. To prove the residents cries did not fall on deaf ears, the Portland City Council heard a proposal for traffic improvements in the area by LJA engineering, not to exceed the amount of $321,018.
“The City Council recently engaged Traffic Engineers Inc. (TEI) out of Houston to perform a traffic impact analysis on the corridor between U.S. Highway 181 and Simpson Park,” Deputy City Manager Brian DeLatte said.
“That report from TEI was submitted to the city council in November and they adopted this plan which increases capacity throughout the entire corridor at the traffic signal and adds another entrance and exit out of the Bay Ridge subdivision.”
The next step in the process was to hear a proposal from an engineering firm, hence LJA Engineering delivering their plan before city council.
DeLatte continued, “This proposal would allow them to begin survey work immediately with the design plans to be completed in mid-spring 2022 so they can send it out to bid and begin construction on the project.”
LJA Engineering Public Works Vice President Jeff Coym said that there will be three main components to the project.
One will be the widening of Broadway Boulevard in order to facilitate the future growth that’s occurring in this immediate area. He’s talking of the two projects looking at 44 acres of vacant retail property near Walmart which will have restaurant, retail and living spaces.
The second part is the extension of Sacramento Street from Broadway Boulevard to California Drive which will involve a culvert structure which will cross over a drainage ditch.
The third is a signal light right in front of the Walmart at the California Drive and Broadway Boulevard intersection.
“We’re optimistic that’s going to alleviate a lot of the traffic loading issues that are already starting to occur with the growth that’s happening in this area,” Coym said.
The improvements will also feature sidewalks and bike lanes just like the rest of the area.
The city council approved LJA’s proposal.
DeLatte added that the funding on this project is going to be proportionately shared by the two developments that are proposed on the 44 acres located to the east and west of the Bay Ridge subdivision.
In order to begin the city will need to cashflow some of the improvements until those projects are on the books and we can receive those proportional assessments. General Fund reserves and Street Improvement Program funding will be used to cover the design services on a reimbursement basis.
If everything goes according to plan, construction could take place at the beginning of summer 2022.
