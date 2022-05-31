After taking the position as chief technical officer for Voestalpine, Dr. Michael Spitz brought his family – all Austrian natives – to join him in South Texas.
In 2021, his 8-year-old daughter Lina attended her first Buc Days rodeo in Corpus Christi where she grew fascinated with the mutton bustin’ competition, where young children grab on to a sheep and hold on as the thing goes wild.
Participants are then scored on their performance and on the animal, just like the professionals.
A year later, Lina was signed up and ready to ride at Buc Days 2022.
With her father, mother Sabine and brother Luis cheering her on, she grabbed on to the sheep and held on as the thing tried its hardest to buck her off, sending her on a wild ride that night. When the dust settled she had lasted the six seconds and ended with a score of 91, putting her at the top of the leaderboard.
What Lina didn’t know was that she would end the night as the Buc Days 2022 mutton bustin’ champion – not too shabby for a first time rider.
The young Buc Days star is already looking forward to next year where she plans to defend her title. Lina said she has a deep love for animals and hopes to be a zoologist one day.
