Christmas came early for residents of the Gregory Housing Authority. Last Thursday the community came together to provide some holiday cheer to the residents for the fourth year in a row thanks to donations from Voestalpine and the Port of Corpus Christi.
“Today, we’re providing toys and food for the residents and the families of the Gregory Housing Authority,” Voestalpine Public Relations and Communications Manager Isabel Palacios said. “This is our fourth year that we are doing this for the Gregory community and the third year partnering up with the Port of Corpus Christi.
“We’re just so delighted to be here.”
Palacios said that all the toys, along with a holiday feast, were donated by employees of Voestalpine and the Port of Corpus Christi.
“Our employees are just phenomenally generous and they all have such huge hearts,” she added. “They donate money, they donate toys, they donate their time collecting everything and getting it all together.
“It all comes from our executive management and our employees and I’m just so happy to be here.”
Gregory Housing Authority Executive Director Krystal Hild added, “I just want to thank Voestalpine and the Port of CC for coming out and always doing such a great job for our children here.
“I know they all really appreciate it and I hope we can continue to this for many more years.”
San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Investigator Ernest Solis Jr. became the Gregory Housing Authority chairperson earlier this year and said, “I really enjoy it. Everything we do is for the tenants and the residents. Here, not everybody gets to have a lot of things and a lot of people need the housing authority as a helping hand. We’ve had people that have come and needed help, and we provide them with a place to live until they get back up on the feet.
“That’s what we do here, we help people.”
