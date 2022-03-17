There’s been talks about carbon capture along with green and blue hydrogen and all other types of renewable energies for the past few years. Couple that with the Port of Corpus Christi Authority’s desire to diversify its portfolio and San Patricio County is in a prime spot for both.
But will it be beneficial to the county when these types of facilities begin to take shape in what seems like the very near future?
“There’s certainly an opportunity for this rising tide to raise all boats, including bringing some meaningful investment around alternative fuels into San Patricio County, absolutely,” POCCA Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer Jeff Pollack said. “Decisions around property acquisition, and then use of property in our portfolio, those are data driven decisions. All of that data is put in our GIS (Geographic Information Systems) land use decision support tool.
“We’re very mindful of what goes where. That’s something we’ve gotten much better at over the last three years. We have dramatically enhanced our decision making around land use planning, and that’s something that historically was largely done sort of opportunistically right.”
Carbon Capture
Perhaps one of the biggest projects that the Coastal Bend will see – though not literally – is carbon capture and storage (CCS). That is the process of capturing CO2that would normally be released into the atmosphere from places like refineries, compressed then stored in underground geological formations offshore, which researchers say the Gulf of Mexico is perfect for.
The POCCA recently announced it has entered into an option agreement with Talos Energy Inc. and Howard Energy Partners to create the Coastal Bend Carbon Management Partnership project.
This project closely resembles what ExxonMobile is doing in Houston with its Houston CCS HUB project. That city, just like Corpus Christi, has large refineries and is located on the coast. Houston plans on being carbon neutral by 2050. According to ExxonMobile data, right now the United States as a whole captures about 13 million metric tons of carbon dioxide. It is currently estimating that by 2040, it can capture 100 million metric tons at its HUB alone.
“This concept could be a game-changer for deployment of CCS, benefitting not just Houston and its ambition to be carbon-neutral by 2050, but the U.S. as a whole,” ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions President Joe Blommaert said. “In addition to having the potential to effectively decarbonize one of the country’s largest sources of industrial emissions, the concept could generate tens of thousands of new jobs and protect thousands of existing jobs.
“Importantly, CCS also promises the potential of significant impact at lower societal costs compared to other emissions reduction technologies, especially for the manufacturing sector.”
And that’s what the port is looking to do here in San Pat’s own backyard.
The port’s lease option agreement encompasses approximately 13,000 acres for CCS project evaluation with an estimated total storage capacity of 50 – 100 million metric tons of carbon dioxide. What’s different here is the fact that local refineries already pump their carbon dioxideinto Howard Energy Partners’ Javelina midstream system which is directly connected to more than half of the total regional emissions with approximately 60 miles of existing infrastructure and is ideally situated for gathering activities throughout the port area.
“There are several things going on here and here’s sort of the order of them,” Pollack said. “The first is, this is all good news.
“This represents diversification of our identity as the energy port. This represents new commercial growth opportunities and a chance for this community to be on, literally, the world map in a new way, as a clean energy producer and a carbon management hub.
“The second is that this isn’t greenwashing. We are being totally transparent about what is and what is not yet perfect around hydrogen production and carbon capture and utilization and storage. I mean, these are absolutely well trodden, well proven technologies, but they’re also still evolving.”
Pollack said that the port has been on a nonstop campaign to let mayors and city officials in the area know all about what hydrogen creation and carbon capture can bring into the area along with addressing any safety issues they may have.
He also added that with carbon capture, residents will simply see storage tanks that are already in place throughout the county and with hydrogen there may be some large facilities, minus the flaring that can be seen in some area plants. They will mostly, if not totally, run off wind and solar power as well.
Gulf Coast Growth Ventures ExxonMobil and Sabic Site Manager Paul Fritsch added, “I think we’re going to see things move very, very fast. I guess from my perspective, I do have a little bit of familiarity with the National Renewable Energy Lab and that’s a world class organization. If you’re going to think about who you want to advise you as a future possible evolutionary energy gateway, they’re a great organization to do that.
“You’ll continue to see us engaging as Gulf Coast Growth Ventures operated by ExxonMobil in thinking how do we make our next steps?
“This is a very greenhouse gas friendly facility relative to previous generations of plants that were built but it’s not net zero and we need to think about how we do that.
“It’s going to be a tough one, and one you’re going to need to really stay abreast of and I think there’s great opportunity here in the Corpus Christi area.”
Hydrogen production
With green hydrogen production on the horizon locally, start-up company Green Hydrogen International just announced the Hydrogen City project to be located 90 west of Corpus in Duval County.
That facility will produce more than 2.5 million metric tons of green hydrogen a year upon completion and have pipelines connected to Corpus and Brownsville where it will supply clean rocket fuel for Elon Musk’s SpaceX shuttles..
“Everything in the hydrogen value chain from renewable energy generation to hydrogen generation, and then also the opportunities around carbon capture geological storage – which are commercial opportunities – but they’re also opportunities for us as a region to literally become a global leader in something that is an existential necessity,” Pollack said.
“If we are serious about curbing the peak of what we know is coming in the way of climate change, this is it.”
What the future holds
Pollack said that he knows this is an ever-evolving process with technology changing nearly daily but one that is happening quickly. With carbon capture and hydrogen becoming big business, especially in Texas, there are opportunities available that can’t wait until everything is perfect. He sees the technology as being as good as it needs to be to get a jump start on lowering the state’s carbon footprint while making sure the entire region, and their residents, can benefit.
He also said that the port, along with himself, will to be as transparent as possible and wants the public to know that if they have any questions or concerns about these projects they should reach out to him at jpollack@pocca.com or call his office at 361-885-6230.
“This is a chance for us to reinvent the Coastal Bend as a world leader in carbon management,” Pollack said. “Think of what that means for us as a region that doesn’t in any way undermine us as a hub for traditional energy production export, it diversifies the commercial opportunities here.
