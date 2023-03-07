The international philanthropic organization, Epsilon Sigma Alpha, was founded in 1929 by 10 women in Jacksonville, Texas, and became the first national non-collegiate sorority the following year.
The local chapter of ESA, Zeta Epsilon, was chartered in Sinton on Feb. 2, 1953. Charter members were Katherine Biggs, Dolores Crawford, Paroda Deitch, Mildred Gringrich, Helen Granberry, Jo Ann Harding, Ida Jo Parsley, Judy Rittiman, Jo Ann Scoles, Dorothy Trodlier and Betty Weiner.
And 70 years later, Zeta Epsilon is still an active chapter with 12 members including ladies from Corpus Christi, Mathis, Rockport and the Sinton area.
Zeta Epsilon officers are President/Educational Linda Teal (Fulton), Vice-President Mary Jane McKay (Mathis), Secretary/Treasurer Jean Berry (Rockport), Parliamentarian Elaine Brundrett (Corpus Christi), Chaplain Karen Yates (Sinton) and Service Rhonda Ohler (Sinton).
After a plea from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital founder Danny Thomas in 1972, the chapters of Epsilon Sigma Alpha held various fundraisers to help the hospital in its efforts to fight childhood cancer.
Through their efforts a check for $1,000,000 was presented to Thomas the following year.
Since that time, the women of ESA have raised more than $300,000,000 for St Jude Hospital where two floors in the hospital are named for the women of ESA.
Like other chapters of ESA, Zeta Epsilon has its own individual service projects. Members make blankets for Driscoll Children’s Hospital, donate items and fill boxes for the Samaritan’s Purse project, work at Castaway Thrift Store in Rockport and cut coupons to send to Troop Support. They also provide assistance to the Coastal Bend Blood Bank and the Food Bank.
In addition to St. Jude, Zeta Epsilon makes financial contributions to the Adoption Program and World Wildlife Relief. Assistance is also given to the needy and the disabled.
A garage sale is usually held once a year to help fund the donations the group makes.
The main qualification any potential new member of Zeta Epsilon should have is a desire to be of service to others.
President Teal said, “Along with the Greek name Epsilon Sigma Alpha, we say E (Education), S (Service) and A (Association). Our motto is: “The only right we have is the right to be of service to others.”
Zeta Epsilon meetings are held on the third Thursday of each month, with the exception of July. The meetings are held in restaurants or one of the members’ homes.
To celebrate its 70th anniversary Zeta Epsilon held a tea for the town of Sinton from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 320 W. Borden St, Sinton.
Mayor Edward Adams read a proclamation proclaiming the week Epsilon Sigma Alpha Week.