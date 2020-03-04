CORPUS CHRISTI – A 31-year-old Mathis man will spend the next 200 months in prison and five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to drug and weapons charges.
Scott McCarty had pled guilty Nov. 21, 2019, to trafficking methamphetamine and illegally possessing a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.
For the firearms charge, he will serve an additional 120 months in prison. The sentences, which will run concurrently, were handed down Feb. 13 by U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos.
On or about July 26, through Aug. 26, 2019, McCarty and 29-year-old Paris Olivarez, of Mathis, were involved in a conspiracy to distributed methamphetamine, the release said. The couple had distributed narcotics from their house in Mathis on two separate occasions, the release said.
Authorities executed a search warrant resulting in the discovery of meth, as well as two firearms including a .45-caliber 1911 pistol and a 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol found in and under their bed. Because McCarty has prior felony convictions of failure to register as a sex offender and burglary of a habitation, he is prohibited under federal law from possessing a firearm or ammunition.
Olivarez had also pleaded guilty and was previously sentenced to 120 months in federal prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.
Their sentences were the result of a four-month-long investigation conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Department of Public Safety and sheriff’s offices in San Patricio, Jim Wells and Live Oak counties. Assistant U.S. Attorney Reid Manning is prosecuting the case.