Drug smuggling into prisons is nothing new. The drugs being smuggled, however, are.
“We’ve seen this for years with meth and cocaine,” said San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.
Now, the county is facing some of the same concerns being voiced around the nation. Fentanyl, the highly addictive and sometimes deadly synthetic opioid, is beginning to arrive through the mail.
As Rivera explains it, letters written to prisoners are soaked in the drug and then left to dry. And while the paper has handwriting, just like any normal letter, it arrives via the mail and is promptly cut into pieces by inmates who chew on them like strips of gum.
“We do prosecute people who
send narcotics through the mail to inmates,” he said. “We prosecuted a mom who sent narcotics to her son. The letter was laced with cocaine.”
In neighboring Nueces County, Rivera said their prison system has had 96 fatalities involving drug overdose, and 31 have died from fentanyl.
“Number 31 was actually an inmate who had overdosed on fentanyl that came through the mail,” he said.
Already facing staggering challenges in his prisons, Rivera said this is adding extra layers of work – and protection.
“When we get mail for the inmates, we have to make copies of the stuff that’s questionable and destroy the actual letter,” the sheriff said.
And then you have the actual county employees who have to handle the daily mail.
“Our person wears a respirator, gloves and a gown every day to make sure the mail is OK,” Rivera said. “We can’t prohibit the mail, but it becomes a public health issue when it’s in the mail.”
Law enforcement across the country are dealing with the issue in varying ways, but San Patricio County doesn’t have the resources of larger sheriff departments. For instance, some counties have purchased drug-scanning machines, which alert authorities if any narcotics are found. The problem is the machines cost more than $150,000.
“There is no way we can afford a machine like that. No way,” Rivera said.
The sheriff also said technology could be a solution, if not for the age of his prison population.
“Another option is we have tablets in our jail, and we’ve talked about using an exclusive email-type communication,” he said. “But I’ve got people 88 years old in this jail, and it’s difficult for them to use a tablet.”
While there have been few reports of fentanyl use or deaths in the county, the heightened sense of its danger has become more prominent. Shortly before Halloween, the Gregory-Portland ISD used one of its newsletters to warn parents of the danger.
“G-PISD families and staff are encouraged to remain informed regarding potential hazards and risks to safety, including the recent rise of fentanyl use and distribution among youth in our state and nation,” the letter said.
Crystal Matern, chief communications officer for G-PISD, confirmed there have been no reported cases of fentanyl use among the district’s students.
“It’s just an FYI for parents, based on state and national reports,” she said. “[It’s] good to know and be aware of that information, if they had not already seen it.”
Rivera, however, did say they are aware of distribution in the county.
“We arrested a guy out of Sinton who had fentanyl on him. We have it in our county,” he said. “Shipments are coming through the unsecured borders, and we’re going to need to get in front of this problem somehow.”