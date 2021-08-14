With temperatures increasing throughout the Coastal Bend, especially during the summer months, it is important for first responders and residents to have access to drinking water.
Firehouse Subs in Portland, 1850 US-181 A, is answering the call with their 9th annual H2O For Heroes event on Saturday, August 7.
The event is a nationwide bottled water drive that aims to equip first responder organizations and community groups with the water they need to support the area’s most vulnerable.
Since going nationwide in 2016, H2O For Heroes has donated more than 4.1 million water bottles across the U.S.
Guests can bring an unopened 24-pack of bottled water into the Portland Firehouse Subs on the day of the event and receive a free medium sub of their choice.
“H2O For Heroes is an exciting event for us because it makes such a meaningful difference to Portland’s first responders,” Portland Firehouse Subs General Manager Chris Alaniz said. “Over the last six years, this restaurant and our guests have proudly supported our local heroes in many ways and we’re looking forward to a great turnout on Saturday.”
