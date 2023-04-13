The First Baptist Church of Odem has a new pastor in Terry Little. Originally a Coastal Bend native before following a calling to the Pacific Northwest, Little has been a Christian since 1976. He was baptized in the First Baptist Church of Portland by a youth pastor through a youth ministry. Little began preaching at the church on March 19.
“A year after I came to know the Lord, I was in a youth meeting with my own youth group and during that meeting I strongly sensed that the Lord was telling me he wanted me to invest my life’s work into ministry,” said Little. “It took a little to figure out what that looked like. It was one particular evening that I felt like the lord wanted me to be in the ministry and then he confirmed that through people around me who said they think that’s what the Lord had for me.”
Little and his wife Killeen Little have been out of Texas for the past 30 years, having started a church 27 years ago. After this time, Terry felt it was time for the church to receive new leadership.
“Just over the last few years, We are just feeling drawn to come back to South Texas where we started,” said Terry. “It kind of caught us by surprise a little. By the time we resigned from our church in Mead, Washington.”
Once Terry returned to Texas, he found that the First Baptist Church of Odem was searching for a new pastor for its congregation. The church had a search committee to find a new pastor.
They reached out to Terry once it became clear he would be returning to the area.
Terry first heard from the church back in November. After spending time amongst the congregation, he offered his resume to the church in January. After prayer on both sides, Terry took on the role of pastor for the First Baptist Church of Odem.
“I see the Lord as my ultimate supervisor,” said Terry.
Worship at the First Baptist Church of Odem begins at 10:45 a.m. with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m.
Terry describes himself as an old fashioned bible teacher.
“I have a high regard for scripture and I believe if taught collectively and correctly, God’s word has the power to change lives,” said Terry. “I don’t share a lot of opinions and stuff like that. Everything that I say I try to let it be based on scripture. I try to help people see God’s word and try to apply it to all the different areas of their lives.”
Terry’s faith has been exemplified by his leaning on Christ. He noted that his church had its ups and downs back in Washington. Despite this, he held faith that God would help his church grow, which it eventually did.
Terry will preach at the First Baptist Church of Odem, located at 307 Turner St. every Sunday. Terry is excited to see what the Lord has planned for him.
“Even though we’ve been in Odem a short time, I feel like the Lord has already given us a heart for the people,” said Terry. “I feel the people are very kind, gracious and welcoming to people. People will find the First Baptist Church of Odem a group of people that will love them and care for them.”