Local students are getting a free education in how to manage their money thanks to First Community Bank.
More than 6,500 students and teachers at 17 schools including Gregory-Portland, Ingleside and Taft High Schools, have free access to Banzai, an award-winning online financial literacy program and content library of articles, calculators and personalizable coaches. All of these resources are available to students at home or in the classroom via any device that can access the internet.
“Banzai is a web-based financial literacy program,” Co-founder of Banzai Morgan Vandagriff said. “Kids get their own accounts, and they work through assignments that are based on real life. But because First Community Bank is sponsoring it, local schools get it for free.
“More than ever, it’s important that kids develop sound financial skills to prepare them for the real world and First Community Bank realizes that and they’re doing something about it.”
Banzai content builds a foundation of practical knowledge and gives students the tools to create a sound financial future. While students learn, teachers can easily monitor and grade their progress remotely. After finishing Banzai, students will know how to track where their money is and what it’s for, recognize financial trade-offs, build a budget and more. At a time when many are facing unprecedented financial challenges, these lessons are invaluable.
The Banzai resources are available at firstcbank.teachbanzai.com.
First Community Bank is working with Banzai to build financial literacy in the community by investing time, money, industry experience and a variety of bank resources. Beyond the Banzai library, First Community Bank also offers virtual or in-classroom presentations from local experts on timely topics.
Banzai resources are used by more than 80,000 teachers across the U.S. The courses align with Texas’ state curriculum requirements, making the program a fun way for students to gain vital financial literacy skills.
Teachers interested in using the Banzai program with their class can visit firstcbank.teachbanzai.com or call 888-8-BANZAI.
For more information about Banzai visit banzai.org. For more information about First Community Bank visit fcbot.com.