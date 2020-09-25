SINTON – Gary Lee Davis has been the San Patricio County Airport Manager for just under two years and has already made some major changes to both the McCampbell-Porter Airport in Aransas Pass and the Alfred C. “Bubba” Thomas Airport in Sinton.
From new ramp lighting, security fencing and cameras to installing self-serve fueling stations for aircraft, both airports have undergone major upgrades and facelifts under Davis’ control.
While he’s managed to do a lot during such a short period, perhaps it’s the latest milestone that will have one of the biggest effects on not only the airports, but San Patricio County as well.
At last week’s commissioners’ court hearing, not only did Davis get the go ahead for two ramp routine maintenance grants from the state worth $50,000 for each airport, commissioners also approved his recommendation to allow certain commercial activity at the airports.
“At McCampbell-Porter I have a tenant that has a multi-engine airplane and teaches part-time, but can’t teach out of here for money because the lease always said he couldn’t.
“Over at (“Bubba” Thomas), I have a homeland security tenant who wants to teach single engine stuff.
“So that’s one of the reasons we wanted to change.”
The kicker was that Davis said there was also someone looking to specifically start a full flight school. He wants to start with one airplane and test the waters to see how it goes before possibly expanding to more planes and more hangar space.
“The first step was to get the lease changed to allow commercial activity which is just going to kind of open the door for other commercial activities,” he added.
He expects to only see increased fuel sales at first since the airports are missing some amenities others offer such as a restaurant and longer runways, but allowing commercial activity could cause business to soar (pun intended).
If activity at the airports begins to boom, is there room for expansion?
“The short answer is yes,” Davis said. “I actually have more developmental land at Sinton than I do have McCampbell and that’s because of the way the runways are laid out.”
He said he has 184 acres at “Bubba” Thomas as well as 3.97 acres across the creek and 5 more acres across County Road 1144. If they move or close the road, he said he could then get almost a 5,000-foot runway out of it.
McCampbell-Porter has 254 acres of total land space with about 12.5 acres available for development.
“The Port of Corpus Christi purchased a significant number of acreage around the airport,” Davis continued. “We just missed that opportunity because I got here a little too late. We put it in this year’s budget to purchase about 83 acres – once we figured out who owned it – but by that time, the port had already taken about 3,000 acres.”
Davis said that was perfectly fine because should the port need to utilize the airport, they will be neighbors which could open the doors to future business.
He added that being positioned between Ingleside and Aransas Pass, as well as close to the industry in Gregory-Portland, gives McCampbell-Porter a prime location to grow. With “Bubba” Thomas located in Sinton, he expects to see Steel Dynamics, Inc., along with any other industry that follows, bring in business as well.
Davis mentioned that what is preventing bigger corporations or smaller freight companies from coming at the moment is the absence of a fire station at either airport.
Even though McCampbell-Porter is positioned between two cities, one has a regular fire department and the other has a volunteer fire department and each would take about seven to eight minutes to arrive should there be an accident.
Right now Davis is focused on the airports and bringing in new business.
“We have the capabilities to expand runway lengths and widths if we get larger corporations that want to come in,” Davis said. “Then it’s just negotiations.
“All we’re doing is adding mechanisms for future growth. There are some things that we need to do to market the airport and make some more improvements within the budget that we have.
“You have to pick and choose what is important first, make your plan and go with it and then see where it takes us.”
Paul Gonzales is a reporter at The News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270, or by email at pgonzales@mysoutex.com.