Flu season knocking on COVID’s door

SINTON – For the first in recent history, Americans will be dealing with flu season during a global pandemic.
As scientists and doctors rush to find a vaccine for COVID-19 – and it’s likely there won’t be one available anytime soon – county doctors and officials have set their sights on ways to fight the virus they’ve dealt with for decades.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that while the exact timing and duration of flu seasons can vary, influenza (flu) viruses increase in the fall around October and peak between December and February.
The CDC said one of the most dangerous aspects of influenza and COVID-19 is their similarities such as fever/chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle pain and headaches. It is also possible for one or more days to pass between a person becoming infected and when they experience symptoms which makes it easier to spread both.
The only good news locally is that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been falling since San Patricio County spiked on July 16.
Health Authority of San Patricio County Dr. James Mobley told county commissioners recently that health officials in Texas were told there were spikes following both Memorial Day and Independence Day, but the numbers being reported didn’t reflect that. Even as Labor Day came and went the only bump in numbers came on Tuesday in the county after reestablished communications with other health authorities.
Mobley said, “There will be big spike here even with overall cases going down.”
As predicted, the next day the San Pat Emergency Management Department reported 18 new cases last Tuesday with only three the following day.
When it comes to flu season, both Mobley and the CDC have the same answer to combat the virus: get vaccinated.
“It’s more important than ever for people to get flu shots,” Mobley said. “In the county only about 15 percent of residents get vaccinated for the flu and 45 percent of the nationwide population gets a flu shot and we really need it be about 50 percent.
“It may not seem like it’s much of a difference but it really does when it comes to community spread.
“I really encourage everyone to get a flu shot.”
While the effects of having COVID and the flu together are relatively unknown, medical professionals agree that getting both viruses could be dangerous.
Mobley said the county is currently receiving its supply of flu vaccines and should be fully stocked soon.
San Patricio County Judge David Krebs asked what the doctor’s prediction was for this coming flu season.
“I hesitate to say,” Mobley said. “Last year as COVID rose, flu dropped unexpectedly. Now, I try to always give you data, but I’m giving you opinion. This is not sound science, this is my guess.
“Flu seemed to drop, basically opposite of COVID, so I’m wondering if the two can’t survive together. There’s plenty of folks out there saying ‘Oh you’ll get the double flu and it’ll be the end of the world. I’m just looking at this and don’t have a clue, but it was really interesting to see how that worked.”
Mobley said that last spring the county had a normal to high flu season as COVID-19 came through and the number of flu patients dropped. He thinks that part of it may have been social distancing and then the shut down, but he noted that the timing wasn’t quite right.
First United Methodist Church, located at 405 W. Sinton St. in Sinton, is offering free flu shots for the uninsured from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 23 to help keep at least one virus at bay.
Without knowing what this flu season holds and what will happen when COVID and influenza collide – and as children head back to school and their parents back to work – the doctor’s message is simple.
“I don’t have a prediction at the moment,” Mobley said. “But get a flu shot before it’s too late.”