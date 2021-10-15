The San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest of four felons in Sinton who were wanted by Harris and Colorado counties for homicide.
During the evening hours of Friday, Sept. 24, deputies with the San Pat Sheriff’s Office joined members of the US Marshals, Texas DPS deputies and Sinton Police Department officers in locating the four suspects – wanted for a recent homicide in Harris County.
Based upon information obtained by the Sinton PD, the suspects were believed to be visiting relatives in the area.
“The suspects were spotted by the Sinton Post Office in a car where the officers took three of them into custody,” San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera stated in a Facebook post. “The fourth suspect was spotted walking on O’Neil Street where he was arrested.”
The suspects were a 26-year-old male who was charged with murder, interference with public duties and rioting; a 21-year old male also charged with murder, interference with public duties and rioting; a 20-year-old male charged with forgery of government instruments; and a 37-year-old male charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and criminal trespass. According to Rivera, all suspects were placed into custody in the San Patricio County Jail.
