Franco joins Juvenile Probation Department as interim director

SINTON – There is a new face in Juvenile Detention Department in Sinton, and she comes with quite the background in her area of expertise.
During Monday’s Commissioners Court hearing, Rockport native and Beeville transplant Charity Franco introduced herself as the new interim director of juvenile services for the 36th Judicial District Juvenile Probation Department in Sinton.
In 2000, Franco completed her bachelor’s degree and continued to work for the detention center before going into the personal offender program. In 2002, she crossed over to become a juvenile probation officer and moved to Beeville.
“When I moved to Beeville, I found my husband, had three kids, and I made my home there,” Franco told the court. “In 2013, I went back and got my master’s degree in Applied Criminology from Texas A&M-Commerce, and I’ve continued to work for the department.
“This year will make 20 years I’ve worked for the department, and I’m excited about this opportunity I’ve been given, and I’m excited for where we’ll be able to go.”
San Patricio County Judge David Krebs said, “Charity’s already hit the road running, let me tell you.
“We’ve had some conversations back and forth so she’s going to be a big asset, so thank you for taking this position.”