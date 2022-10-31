It may have seemed like procedural bureaucracy – and it was – but a preliminary measure passed, unanimously, by the Gregory-Portland ISD last week could help pave the way for enormous economic development to continue in the area. It also could mean more than $30 million to the school district.
The approval did not come without rebuke from a few residents of Portland and neighboring communities, though.
In technical terms, the G-PISD board was asked to approve what’s known as a “reinvestment zone” for Corpus Christi Liquefaction Zone No. 1.
In every-day language, the board established an area, already owned by Cheniere Energy, that can be developed without an increase in property tax value. Once the area – or reinvestment zone – is approved, that allows entities like a local school board to enter Chapter 313 agreements with companies like Cheniere.
“Chapter 313 agreements encourage economic development while supporting local schools,” said Cheniere Energy spokesman Phil West. “These applications were filed to ensure Texas – and the Coastal Bend – are competitive when it comes to siting Cheniere’s future projects.”
In all, Corpus Christi Liquefaction will ask G-PISD to approve three individual projects, but they needed the reinvestment zone approved first.
“The creation of the reinvestment zone is a necessary, enabling step for the Board’s future consideration of the [upcoming] applications,” wrote Ismael Gonzalez III, the assistant superintendent for G-PISD who helps lead the financial management of the school district. “No taxpayer or taxing entity will be impacted by the creation of the reinvestment zone.”
Kevin O’Hanlon, an attorney for G-PISD, walked through a presentation that highlighted the potential economic impact of approving the zone.
“The applications submitted to the District pertain to proposed Stages 4A, 4B and 3C,” which he said could include the development of two large-scale or 10 midscale LNG liquefaction trains. These are new and separate from the seven trains currently being constructed by Cheniere.
“The investment would be $320 million,” O’Hanlon said. “The three projects would bring up to 3,750 construction jobs and up to 30 long-term permanent employees. Potential District additional revenue [would be] up to $36 million.”
During the public hearing to approve the reinvestment zone, a number of people spoke in opposition to the proposal, including Harold Summerlin, who questioned the amount of tax breaks given to companies like Cheniere and Exxon.
“They’re going to build this whether or not you grant this reinvestment zone,” Summerlin said. “They will expand anyway.”
He then cited the amount of tax breaks received by big industry along the Bay. He said Cheniere received $456 million in tax breaks in 2014 by G-PISD.
“You granted Exxon $400 million in tax breaks, and while all the attention was on Exxon, you granted Cheniere another $249 million in tax breaks in 2017.”
In all, Summerlin said the school district has received $77.5 million in revenue by giving industry $1.3 billion in tax breaks.
Patrick Nye, who said he lived in Ingleside by the Bay, said he and his wife moved to the area 11 years ago. His wife is a 3-time cancer survivor, and he questioned the amount of pollutants being released in the air and water.
“We’ve developed our North Shore as much as we need to,” he said.
West, the Cheniere spokesman, said his company knows air quality is “a top priority for residents” and pointed to Cheniere’s installation, operations and maintenance of an air monitoring station in Gregory, which runs in conjunction with similar stations in Portland and are administered by the University of Texas.
“Notably, the final report for 2021 concluded that ‘to date, the NAAQS have not been violated,’” West said in an email response. “And we continue to look for ways to minimize emissions.”
An NAAQS is the National Ambient Air Quality Standards and measures the concentration of specific pollutants. It is administered by the Environmental Protection Agency.
“Whether it is adhering to requirements to use best available technology and processes to control emissions, or to report when we have emission events to local and federal regulatory agencies, environmental compliance is how we make sure we are following both the letter of the law and the spirit, which is to act in the common good,” West said.