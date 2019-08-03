PORTLAND – With the new school year just around the corner, Gregory-Portland ISD broke ground on the site of what was the old intermediate school to make room for a new middle school at 4200 Wildcat Drive in Portland.
The new, two-story 215,681 square foot campus will serve 6th through 8th grade students and a separate 3,146 square foot Central Chiller Plant will be constructed as well, to serve both the new middle school and T.M. Clark Elementary School.
It is expected to be completed in time for the 2020 or 2021 school year. Readers can get a virtual tour of the new school at g-pisd.org/news/bond-construction-updates.
“First, let’s give a nod to history,” G-PISD Superintendent Dr. Paul Clore said at the groundbreaking ceremony. “As you can see from the scene behind me, we had to demolish one building to make way for a new campus. G-P Intermediate School, which opened in 1964 and served us well for the last 56 years.
“But even more than a building is the heart of the school, of the community and the faces of those you see when you walk through the front door of any school.
“Moving forward, the legacy that once began at G-P intermediate, the former G-P junior high school, will be moved to the ground we are standing on here today.”
Clore also talked about the time capsule dating back to the 1960s that was removed before G-P Intermediate School was demolished. The contents of that time capsule will be made into a video presentation to be shown at the new middle school’s ribbon cutting.
To keep the tradition going, Clore said that they will also be creating a time capsule for the new school.
“There is a place for you to donate a letter, a photo or any other item you might think others would want to remember about the current generation of students, staff and community in another 50, 60 or even more years from now,” Clore added. “If you would like to bring an item to the middle school or central office to be placed in the time capsule, you have until October 1 to do so.”
President of the G-P Middle School Junior Honor Society Savannah Aguilar was asked to speak. Two years ago she was part of the final class to attend the intermediate school
“My sister went to intermediate in fifth and sixth grade,” Aguilar recalled. “And my mother went here when it was called the G-P Junior High.
“So the intermediate school and ground we’re standing on means a lot to me personally, but I’m excited to see the new middle school and I’m glad we built in this location.”
G-P ISD School Board President Victor Hernandez said, “The progress you’re seeing today is a result of a promise we made and a promise we kept to you, our community.
“This is the largest project funded by $117 million dollar bond passed back in May of 2015, with no increases in taxes.
“At this point, we’ve completed nearly every project on that list from that school bond and the budget for this one was $50 million. I’m pleased to tell you that earlier this year on April 15 our school board approved the construction project under budget, just slightly over $47 million,”
Hernandez mentioned a sign that show the new school’s design with big, bold letters that read, “Thank you G-P” across it.
“On the sign behind me you’ll see an image of the new school, but also on this sign you’ll see the most important words you’ll hear this morning – a big bold, thank you G-P,” Hernandez added.
“We hope we you walk away this morning understanding that you are the reason we are celebrating today.”